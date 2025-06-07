Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center celebrates construction milestone with topping out ceremony

The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center marked a large milestone in the construction process on June 6 with its topping out ceremony, celebrating the placement of the last high beam on the structure. This event signifies the completion of the structural framework of the facility as it moves closer to its anticipated completion date of April 2026.

Developed in collaboration with the contracting company Brassfield & Gorrie, this center is meant to revolutionize and centralize soccer in the United States as the game grows on all levels.

“The motivation is to build the home for soccer in America, not just the home for U.S. Soccer” said Brian Strack, project manager with Brassfield & Gorrie.

Spanning 200,000 square feet and located on 200 acres in Fayetteville, the facility will house multiple indoor and outdoor fields, over 20 locker rooms, and dedicated areas for dining, educating, and athlete development. After groundbreaking in April 2024, the project has remained consistently on schedule. The U.S. Soccer staff hopes to have the training center completed in April of 2026, prior to the FIFA Men’s World Cup in June. During the World Cup, the center is expected to become a training base for teams and officials arriving in Atlanta.

One of the most forward-thinking aspects of this training center is its focus on inclusivity and accessibility. U.S. Soccer has kept its Extended National Teams in mind throughout the process- representing those with varying backgrounds and abilities, including wheelchair users and deaf players.

“That was something that was at the forefront of our minds as we were creating these facilities,” said Chelle Adams, the U.S. Soccer’s Chief Financial Officer. “We wanted to make sure it was truly accessible for everyone.”

From an economic standpoint, the facility continues to contribute to local job creation. It is expected to employ between 400 and 500 permanent U.S. Soccer staff positions upon opening, alongside the ongoing generation of jobs throughout the construction process.

Located near Trilith in Fayetteville, U.S. Soccer is actively working to connect the sport with local culture. The organization has worked with Trilith, and hopes to continue that relationship among other local relationships that feed back into the community.

“Fayette County has been one of the easiest municipalities I’ve had to work with in my career,” said Matt Bradley, project manager for U.S. Soccer.

As spring of 2026 approaches, anticipation grows for the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center and what it will mean long-term for player development, opportunity, and the momentum of soccer in the United States.