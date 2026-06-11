2026 Fayetteville 101 Citizens’ Government Academy Registration Now Open

Fayetteville, Georgia (June 10, 2026) Registration is now open for the 2026 Fayetteville 101 Citizens’ Government Academy, which takes place on Monday evenings weekly August 10 through October 12 at Fayetteville City Hall.

The second-annual Fayetteville 101 Citizens’ Academy is a nine-week program designed to provide an in-depth understanding of the City of Fayetteville through hands-on activities and open discussions. Participants will gain a behind-the-scenes perspective on how the City government delivers quality services to the community. The program offers opportunities to engage with City leaders and explore various departments.

“Last year’s Fayetteville 101 was a great success,” said Brenda Williams, the City of Fayetteville Utility Billing Manager and head of the Fayetteville 101 project. “Not long after our first meeting last fall, we knew Fayetteville 101 was something we wanted to offer the public every year. Not only did our citizens learn a lot about their local government, but we as City personnel learned a lot from the experience as well.”

Registration is open through Thursday, July 9, 2026. There is no cost to attend. Participants must be City of Fayetteville residents or business owners. There are 25 participant spaces available.

For more information and to register, visit www.fayetteville-ga.gov/fayetteville101.