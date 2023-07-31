Women at the Well hosts discussion on human and sex trafficking and domestic violence August 13

The Women at the WELL, a Fayette-based nonprofit ministry, will host experts on the topic of human and sex trafficking at a discussion on Sunday, August 13, at Evergreen Church in Peachtree City.

Human and sex trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery that finds its way into headlines around the world as well as close to home. If you’re wondering what it is, what the state and national statistics are, who is at risk, and how you can help victims or identify signs of this criminal activity, an upcoming event will provide answers to many of your questions.

Representatives from organizations that provide supportive services to victims of sexual exploitation will present information at this event. Speakers include:

April Ross, executive director of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence

Charlene Ray, prayer director of Wellspring Living

Ruth Willett, Prayer Coordinator for Freedom Challenge

Faith Kadona, subject matter expert with Street Grace

The forum will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Evergreen Church, 400 Windgate Rd., Peachtree City.

For more information, email deb@womenatthewell.us.

About The Women at the WELL

The Women at the WELL brings women together through stories of transformation, conversations from the heart, and testimonies of Godly redemption through a prayer ministry, events, workshops, and life-changing annual retreats.

The organization was founded in 2016 by Debbie Gronner, who is driven to share the hope she found through her own journey of pain, struggles, and suffering. Debbie’s story is chronicled in her book, I Got This! – God, published under the author name Deborah Bennett in 2018.