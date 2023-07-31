Why we let employees work from home

When I started our business twenty years ago, I worked from home and coffee shops around Fayetteville and Peachtree City. With a laptop, a good cup of coffee, and a stable internet connection, I could do pretty much everything I needed to do in order to build websites. On a typical day, I’d get up and go hang out at a coffee shop, answering emails, making follow-up calls, and working on websites. From time to time, I’d have a networking lunch with someone, so I’d pack up and shift over to a restaurant. After lunch, if the restaurant was a cafe, then I’d spend my afternoon working from the same location. As long as I purchased something from the establishment, they were happy to have me. It was a win-win situation. Most evenings were spent at Chamber of Commerce networking and Ribbon Cutting events. I was able to get a lot of work done and do some good old-fashioned “presence” marketing. At the time, I had young children, so the opportunity to work from home and close to home was very appealing.

Fast forward to 2023, and we still have flexible working arrangements for our staff, based on the traditions from our founding. Back in 2003, it was just me, so having a flexible work arrangement kept costs low. Over the years, we’ve had just about every configuration of office space you can imagine – a virtual office, a single desk, a full office building, a few offices, and so on. In 2011, as we developed our Country Fried Creative brand, we ended a traditional lease arrangement and made a decision to allow employees to work from home. I decided to rent a single executive office, which we still have, in Peachtree City – with a shared reception area and conference room to serve as “home base.” That arrangement has worked out great.

For the majority of the workweek, my staff works from home. Once a month, we get together for an “all hands” company meeting at different locations around the community – sometimes our own conference room, sometimes at client sites, and other times at public spaces that are willing to have us. Recently, I added an additional co-working location in Fayetteville because some of our younger staff thought the co-working space was a cool concept. They’re right; it’s kind of grown on me as well, and I’ve been impressed by the concept and location. Those of us who are client-facing meet with clients at our company headquarters in Peachtree City, our co-working location in Fayetteville, or at our client’s place of business. Our team members get together in person as needed at either of our two locations as well. We’re talking about getting a third location in Newnan to be closer to our Coweta County clients.

Here’s some reasons why we let employees work from home:

Increased flexibility: Allowing employees to work from home gives them the freedom to set their work hours and create a schedule that suits their lifestyle. This flexibility fosters a healthier work-life balance, reducing stress and burnout. Employees can attend to personal commitments without compromising on their professional responsibilities, leading to higher job satisfaction and overall well-being.

Higher productivity: Recent studies have shown a productivity increase from home-based workers. Without the distractions of a bustling office environment and the time-consuming commute, employees can focus better on their tasks. Additionally, some employees find that they are more comfortable and efficient working in their preferred home environment, leading to better concentration and output.

Cost savings for the company: Embracing remote work can significantly reduce costs for the company. With employees working from home, there’s no need for a large physical office space, which means lower rent and utility expenses. Fewer office supplies and equipment are also required, resulting in additional savings.

Cost savings for the employee: Although most of our staff is local to the Fayette County area, remote work does help them save on commuting costs. The expenses associated with daily travel, such as fuel and car maintenance, can be significant over time. By working from home, employees can save money and allocate those resources to other aspects of their lives.

It’s good for the environment: Remote work contributes to a greener environment. By reducing the number of employees commuting to work daily, there’s a decrease in carbon emissions and pollution. This positive impact aligns with our corporate social responsibility efforts, showcasing our commitment to sustainable practices.

Increased employee retention: Remote work is a powerful tool for recruiting and retaining staff. Employees appreciate the flexibility and trust given by the company, leading to higher job satisfaction and loyalty. When employees can balance their work and personal lives effectively, they are more likely to stay with our company for the long term.

Promotes self-reliance: Working from home encourages employees to be more self-reliant and proactive in managing their tasks. Remote workers must be organized, disciplined, and self-motivated to meet deadlines and achieve goals without constant in-person supervision. This autonomy fosters a sense of responsibility and independence among employees. Some traditional office arrangements struggle with ad hoc meetings that aren’t productive. When remote employees do need to get together in person, they’re more deliberate and prepared.

Improved business continuity: When COVID happened and the lockdown occurred, we were already prepared with a work-at-home setup. Having a remote work policy ensures that our business operations can continue seamlessly during unforeseen events or disruptions. In the face of emergencies like natural disasters or public health crises, employees can work from home, maintaining productivity and reducing downtime.

Increased diversity and inclusion: Remote work allows our company to tap into a more diverse talent pool. By offering remote working, we have been able to hire staff that needs to be at home due to family caregiving responsibilities – pets, children, and other family members who need care. Just because someone can’t drive to an office shouldn’t disqualify them for employment. This diversity fosters creativity, innovation, and a broader range of perspectives, contributing to the company’s success.

Encourages health and well-being: For most people, a home is a place of refuge. I know that I have personally enjoyed working from my front porch (when it’s not as hot). The fresh air does me good. Eliminating the need for daily commutes reduces stress and provides employees with more time for physical activities, family, and self-care.

Even though a flexible working environment works for our staff, it’s not without some downsides. Not everyone is cut out for a work-at-home arrangement, even if they tell you that’s what they want! The biggest challenge is collaboration and communication among remote team members. Despite many forms of electronic connectivity, physical distance sometimes hinders spontaneous interactions and impromptu brainstorming sessions that often occur in a traditional office setting. Sometimes, remote employees may also experience feelings of isolation and loneliness – which is one of the reasons we continue to rent an office and a separate co-working space. Ensuring effective communication, providing appropriate tools for collaboration, and offering in-person working options are essential in mitigating downsides and making remote work a successful and positive experience for both employees and our organization.

While remote work can be beneficial for many industries and job roles, I know there are some industries that are not well-suited for a work-from-home setup such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, law enforcement, emergency services, transportation, logistics, childcare, education, and agriculture to name a few. While these industries may not be well-suited for full-time remote work, some administrative and support roles within these industries could still be performed remotely. The suitability of remote work largely depends on the specific job functions and requirements of each position within an industry.

Embracing a work-at-home policy can be a transformative decision for your business. By offering employees the flexibility to work remotely, you unlock a world of benefits, including increased productivity, enhanced employee satisfaction, cost savings, and other positives – while also benefiting the environment. Do you offer employees the option to work at home? If not, perhaps you should consider it. A work-at-home policy can help you empower your team to thrive, setting the stage for a brighter and more prosperous future for your business.

[Joe Domaleski, a Fayette County resident for 25 years, is the owner of Country Fried Creative – an award-winning digital marketing agency located in Peachtree City. His company was the Fayette Chamber’s 2021 Small Business of the Year. Joe is a husband, father of three grown children, and proud Army veteran. He has an MBA from Georgia State University and enjoys sharing his perspectives drawing from thirty years of business leadership experience. ]