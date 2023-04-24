Fayette After School lottery signups now underway

Students not enrolled in the After School Program but currently enrolled in Fayette County Public Schools can sign up for the ASP lottery drawing for the 2023-2024 school year between April 24, 2023 and May 5, 2023.

To be eligible for the program, students must be in grades K-5 for the 2023-2024 school year. To sign up for the lottery drawing, contact the ASP office at your child’s school. Please note that if you are currently on a waiting list for any programs, you will still need to sign up for the drawing for the 2023-2024 school year.

If you are selected in the lottery, the registration fee for the 2023-2024 school year will be $100 and must be paid in the ASP office no later than May 25, 2023. Students who receive a space in the lottery drawing but do not pay registration by May 25, 2023 will be placed on the bottom of the waiting list.

If you have any questions, please contact the site coordinator at your child’s school:

Braelinn • 770-487-3947

Cleveland • 770-716-3917

Crabapple Lane • 770-487-0718

Fayetteville • 770-461-4011

Huddleston • 770-487-9084

Inman • 770-460-3414

Kedron • 770-487-0718

North Fayette • 770-461-5430

Oak Grove • 770-487-9084

Peeples • 770-486-2737

Peachtree City • 770-487-5355

R.J. Burch • 770-964-4768

Spring Hill • 770-461-4011

Sara Harp Minter • 770-716-3918