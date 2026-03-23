Petition Calls for Fayette School Board Member Randy Hough’s Resignation After Ponzi Scheme FindingsBy Ellie White-Stevens

A new Change.org petition is calling for Fayette County Board of Education member Randy Hough to resign, the latest escalation in local response following state findings tied to a $140 million Ponzi scheme.

The petition, organized under the name Concerned Citizens of Fayette County, cites a Georgia Secretary of State enforcement action that resulted in a $500,000 civil penalty for violations of state securities laws and a referral for possible criminal prosecution. As previously reported by The Citizen, state regulators found Hough helped sell investments connected to the First Liberty Building and Loan Ponzi scheme and failed to disclose key risks to investors.

In the petition letter, organizers write that they “respectfully call for the resignation of Fayette County Board of Education member Randy Hough,” arguing the findings raise serious concerns about public trust.

“Our community places deep trust in those who serve in positions of public responsibility, especially those entrusted with guiding the education of our children,” the letter states. “School board members hold a position of authority that requires integrity, transparency, and loyalty to the people they serve.”

Growing calls for resignation

The petition follows earlier calls for Hough to step down. As previously reported by The Citizen, parents and community members urged his resignation after a school board statement addressing the Ponzi scheme, signaling mounting concern within the community.

The new petition expands on those concerns, pointing to findings that some investors relied on Hough’s personal relationships and standing in the community when making financial decisions.

“According to investigators, several investors said they trusted Mr. Hough because of his personal relationships and his public role in the community,” the letter states, adding that some individuals lost “large portions of their life savings” after being told the investments were “low risk.”

The petition frames the issue as one of accountability rather than politics.

“Regardless of political affiliation, ideology, or personal opinion, we believe in a simple principle: public office requires trust,” the letter states. “When credible findings suggest that trust may have been broken … the responsible course is to step aside.”

State findings at the center

In its March 6 report, The Citizen detailed the Georgia Secretary of State’s findings that Hough participated in selling investments tied to First Liberty Building and Loan, which authorities have described as a Ponzi scheme involving nearly $140 million.

Regulators imposed a $500,000 civil penalty for violations of state securities laws and referred the case for potential criminal prosecution.

The petition argues those findings “raise serious concerns about trust, fairness, and the responsibilities of public office,” particularly for a school board member overseeing a system that serves thousands of students and manages significant public funds.

“This petition is not about partisanship or punishment,” the letter states. “It is about accountability and protecting the dignity of Fayette County’s schools.”

No official action yet

The petition represents a public call from residents and does not compel action by the Fayette County Board of Education.

It is not yet clear whether the board will formally address the petition or whether Hough plans to respond.

Recall option exists under Georgia law

While the Change.org petition reflects public sentiment, it does not meet the legal requirements for a recall petition under Georgia law. Any formal recall effort must follow a specific, multi-step legal process.

Under state law, a recall begins when a registered voter files a notice of intent to recall with the appropriate election official, outlining the legal grounds for removal. Those grounds must meet statutory standards and are subject to review.

If approved to proceed, organizers may circulate an official recall petition. To move forward, the petition must be signed by at least 30% of the registered voters eligible to vote in the last election for that office. Each signature must include identifying information and is verified by election officials to ensure it comes from a qualified voter.

Once signatures are submitted, election authorities review and certify the petition. If it meets all requirements, a recall election is scheduled, and voters ultimately decide whether the official remains in office.

As previously reported by The Citizen, that process is separate from any online petition and requires strict compliance with state election law at each step.

However, the Change.org petition offers residents an immediate way to publicly express their views on the issue and communicate, in a visible way, their stance on whether Hough should remain in office.

Residents who wish to view or sign the petition can do so here:

https://www.change.org/p/petition-for-resignation-of-randy-hough-fayette-county-school-board-member