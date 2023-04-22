Young authors excel at county writing competition

Local writers advanced in the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) Writing Competition after winning for their grade level within Fayette County Public Schools.

The kindergarten winner was Mila Powell of Spring Hill Elementary, the 2nd grade winner was Finn Russell of Peeples Elementary, the 3rd grade winner was Huyen Ly of North Fayette Elementary, the 4th grade winner was Alice Saxon of Peeples Elementary, and the 5th grade winner was Caden Thaxton of Inman Elementary.

By winning for their grade level at the school district level, the victors represented Fayette County at the Griffin RESA regional competition.

Unlike many writing competitions, YGA does not provide a prompt to which students must respond or provide any other boundaries to their genre choice or creativity beyond a 1900-word maximum length. Entries may include short stories, poetry, essays, personal narratives, journalism, or any other original student writing.

The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.

The competition is open to any student in grades K-12 currently enrolled in Georgia public schools.