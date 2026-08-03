Mobile library brings free books to community

The Citizen
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Mobile library brings free books to community

The Citizen
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Views 223 | Comments 0

This summer’s tour by the Fayette County Public Schools mobile library delivered great reads to kids around the county.

Across four locations, children from birth through 12th grade picked out free books to jumpstart their summer reading. The main mobile library table distributed approximately 411 books to 323 children from kindergarten through 12th grade. Another roughly 900 new books were given to children ages 0-5 through the Early Learning Book Giveaway. This is in addition to the hundreds of community-donated books that were gifted to all children. 

The Citizen

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