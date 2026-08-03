Stay Safe With Crossing Guards

Crossing guards are there to help our students safely cross streets to get to school and every motorist must do their part.

Drivers must slow down, stay alert, and stop completely for crossing guards in school zones. They should treat a crossing guard’s stop sign with the same authority as a traffic light. Motorists should allow for extra time for commutes as ignoring a crossing guard’s stop command can lead to life-threatening accidents.

Crossing guard hours are 7-7:45 am and 2-2:45 pm for elementary schools, 7:30-8:30 am and 2:45-3:45 pm for middle schools, and 8-8:45 am and 3:15-4:15 pm for high schools.

The school system employs 12 crossing guards just serving each elementary, middle and high school in Peachtree City.

The busiest locations to be especially mindful of are Braelinn Elementary on Robinson Road, Huddleston Elementary on McIntosh Trail, Kedron Elementary on Kedron Drive, Oak Grove Elementary on Crosstown Road, and McIntosh High on Walt Banks Road.