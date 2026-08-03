Coweta County Schools Welcome New Teachers Before August 6 Start of School

Coweta County principals, administrators and school board members welcomed new teachers to their schools Wednesday morning, at the system’s annual New Teacher Breakfast and Orientation.

125 new county teachers attended the orientation, held at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts, including Pre-K through 12th grade educators representing various disciplines at most of Coweta’s 32 schools.

Some came from other school systems, while others were new college graduates. Many in attendance had once been Coweta County students themselves before pursuing a career in education. Wednesday began two days of reviewing the school system’s mission, vision and beliefs, learning about their schools and system, and preparing for the new academic year.

Superintendent Horton told Coweta’s newest teachers that they were joining one of the best school systems in Georgia and the nation, and urged them to take every opportunity to support their students and families, schools and community.

“This school system prides itself on having a culture of family,” he said. “Family doesn’t leave each other behind. Family lifts each other up when things are tough.”

All teachers return to Coweta schools on Friday, July 31st for pre-planning. Coweta County Schools welcome students back and begin the 2026-27 school year on Thursday, August 6.

In addition to other back-to school events across the county – parents and students will be able to visit schools and meet teachers before the start of the new school year, during the new year Orientations on Wednesday, August 5:

Middle Schools Orientation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (all middle schools)

Elementary School Orientation 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (all elementary schools)

High Schools typically hold their orientations from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on that day, but have individual schedules that expand on those times. Many elementary and middle schools also go beyond those times to hold additional open houses or other special back-to-school events. School websites, linked at www.cowetaschools.net, will include updated information for these and other school-specific activities in the new year.

To see upcoming holidays, the school system’s 2026-27 academic year calendar can be found here.

Go here to find an updated directory of all Coweta schools and departments.

Representatives from the school system’s transportation department will be available at all schools during the August 5 Orientation, and on the first day of school on August 6, to provide information about bus schedules. School bus routes for the new school year will also be posted on the school system’s website before the start of school. Parents who have transportation or school district questions can also call the school system’s Transportation Department at 770-254-2820.

Parents who wish to enroll their elementary-age children in the school system’s tuition-based After School Program will also be able to do so on August 5 and 6 at their child’s school. Representatives will be available between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at each elementary school, and will also attend special back-to-school events for student sign-ups.

Parents who need to register their children for the first time can do so through the school system’s Central Registration Center. Parents whose children are not yet registered are urged to do so as early as possible, by going to the online registration system, or by contacting the center at registrationcenter@ cowetaschools.net . The office may also be called at 770-254-5551.