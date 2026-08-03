Hooper, Rose Sworn In as Members of the Fayette County Board of Elections

Fayetteville, GA – Kelli Hooper and Andrew Rose were officially sworn in on July 22, 2026, as the newest members of the Fayette County Board of Elections & Voter Registration. They were appointed to the Board, and will now begin their duties in this important role serving the residents and voters of Fayette County.

With nearly twenty years of experience in civil litigation, Kelli Byers Hooper focuses on serious injury and wrongful death cases in Georgia and Texas and is distinguished as the first African American woman in the nation to be Board Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, a credential held by only 3% of U.S. attorneys. She secured over $10 million in settlements in 2025 and has completed leadership academies with organizations such as GAWL, Georgia WIN List, and AAJ’s Leadership Class #7. A dedicated community leader, she is an active member of the Fayette County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, worships at Cascade United Methodist Church, and has chaired national events centered on women’s and children’s issues, including a 2022 celebration of Justice Jackson’s first day on the Supreme Court that drew national attention. Kelli is married to Virgil C. Hooper, Jr., and their two children, Samuel and Laura, are accomplished students and scouts within Fayette County.

Former UPS Sales and Marketing executive Andrew Rose spent 29 years with the global logistics leader, advancing from consultative technology sales to serving as Customer Technology Marketing Manager, where he helped deliver eCommerce solutions through the UPS Ready Alliance Program and built key partnerships with major clients including Home Depot, Scientific Games, Federated Department Stores, and prominent law firms. Now retired, Rose has remained deeply engaged in his community, serving as VP of Communications on the Southern Crescent Chorale Board of Directors since 2005, holding roles as a deacon and elder in his church, and volunteering with organizations such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace. He holds an MBA in International Business from Georgia State University and a BA in Religion from Emory University.



“I look forward to working with our new Board members as we continue building a strong, collaborative Board of Elections. Healthy discussion and different perspectives are an important part of the process, but at the end of the day, we all share the same responsibility: to administer elections professionally, transparently, and in a nonpartisan manner for every voter in Fayette County. I’m excited about the work ahead and the opportunity to continue moving the department forward together,” said Brieanna Garrett, Director of Elections and Voter Registration.



The appointments reinforce Fayette County’s ongoing commitment to ensuring fair, transparent, and well-managed elections. Hooper and Rose will begin participating in Board activities immediately following their swearing-in.