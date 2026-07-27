Deputy Marshal Brian Hitchcock Earns Marine Patrol Qualification

Fayette County , GA – Fayette County Deputy Marshal Brian Hitchcock earned the Marine Patrol Qualification Award uniform device after successfully completing 50 marine patrols on Fayette County’s waterways.

The Marine Patrol Qualification Award recognizes a deputy marshal’s experience and commitment to enforcing conservation, criminal, boating, and public safety laws while protecting those who enjoy the county’s lakes and waterways. Earning the qualification represents not only extensive time on the water, but also a demonstrated commitment to the Marshal’s Office’s mission of serving and protecting the citizens of Fayette County.

The Fayette County Marshal’s Office maintains a comprehensive Marine Patrol training program. Marshals begin by completing 30 hours of classroom and hands-on instruction aboard the agency’s two patrol boats. Upon successful completion of the training program, deputies receive the Golden Anchor uniform device which recognizes the experience gained through continued service on the water.

Deputy Marshal Hitchcock now joins an exclusive group of Fayette County Marshals who earned this distinction. During today’s presentation ceremony, he was recognized alongside the previous recipients of the Marine Patrol Qualification Award, marking another milestone in the continued growth of the agency’s Marine Patrol program.

Deputy Marshal David Colley, who earned the Marine Patrol Qualification in 2025 and was Hitchcock’s primary trainer on the water, had the honor of pinning the qualification device on Deputy Marshal Hitchcock during the ceremony. With Deputy Marshal Hitchcock’s qualification, all four current recipients of the Marine Patrol Qualification Award were present for the presentation.

About the Fayette County Marshal’s Office:

The Fayette County Marshal’s Office is responsible for a wide range of law enforcement duties within Fayette County, including ensuring compliance with conservation, criminal, and safety laws on the county’s waterways through its dedicated Marine Patrol unit.