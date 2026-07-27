Fayette County Fire EMS/EMA Announces Appointment of New Quartermaster and Promotion of Fire Apparatus Operator/Paramedic

Fayette County, GA — Fayette County’s Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill has appointed FAO Matthew Hyder as the Department’s new Quartermaster, effective July 20, 2026, and has promoted Firefighter/Paramedic David Carmichael to Fire Apparatus Operator/Paramedic (FAO/P).

Chief Hill described FAO Hyder as an exceptional fit for the Quartermaster role, citing his mechanical expertise, organizational skill, and dedication to service.

“It is widely known that Matt has an impeccable sense for mechanical ability, organizing, and maintenance,” said Chief Hill. “Matt will be a welcome addition to our Logistics Section, helping to spread the workload and improve efficiency.”

FAO/P Carmichael’s promotion recognizes his outstanding performance at Station 5 on B‑Shift, where he has consistently excelled as a relief FAO and Firefighter/Paramedic. Chief Hill highlighted Carmichael’s readiness and professionalism.

“He has enormous dedication to the citizens he serves, as well as a calming personality that makes his patients feel at ease in his care. David is required to maintain a mastery skill set across two very different, technical disciplines. There is no doubt in my mind that he can, and has shown to, master both.” Carmichael will step into the FAO/P role formerly held by newly appointed Quartermaster Hyder.

These announcements underscore Fayette County Fire EMS/EMA’s commitment to excellence, leadership development, and ensuring the highest level of service to the community.