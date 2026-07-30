Understanding Your Menstrual Cycle: What’s Normal, What’s Not

For years, Melissa’s* (not her real name) menstrual cycle had been predictable. Every month it arrived on time, lasted about five days and followed a routine she knew well. Then things started to change. Her periods became heavier. They lasted longer. Cramping that had once been manageable began interfering with work and family activities.

She wondered what many women ask themselves: Is this just part of getting older, or is something wrong?

According to Dr. Elizabeth Moore of Women’s Medical Center, that question is one of the most common reasons women seek gynecologic care—and one of the most important.

“Whatever your normal is… if your normal changes, touch base,” she says.

While every woman’s menstrual cycle is unique, understanding what’s typical for your own body—and recognizing when something changes—can provide valuable clues about your overall health.

Every Woman’s “Normal” Is Different

One of the biggest misconceptions about menstrual health is that every woman should have the exact same cycle.

In reality, healthy menstrual cycles vary considerably. While many women have periods every 28 days, cycles that occur roughly every three to six weeks can also fall within the normal range. Most periods last up to seven days, although the amount of bleeding, cramping and other symptoms can differ from person to person.

Rather than comparing yourself to friends or information found online, Dr. Moore encourages women to pay attention to their own patterns over time.

“If your normal changes, something has changed,” she explains. “It might simply be that you’re 10 years older, but something has changed.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong—but it does mean it’s worth discussing with a healthcare provider.

Your Period Can Reveal More Than Reproductive Health

Dr. Moore often describes a woman’s menstrual cycle as an “extra vital sign.”

Changes in menstrual patterns can sometimes be one of the earliest clues that another health condition is developing. Thyroid disorders, anemia, diabetes and certain autoimmune conditions may all affect menstrual cycles before other symptoms become obvious.

For that reason, a noticeably heavier period, bleeding that lasts longer than seven days, cycles that suddenly become irregular after years of consistency, or periods that stop altogether after previously being regular deserve medical attention.

The goal isn’t to create unnecessary worry. In many cases, changes are related to normal life stages, stress or hormonal transitions. A gynecologist can help determine whether a change is expected or whether additional evaluation is appropriate.

Pain and PMS Aren’t Always Something You Have to Live With

Many women assume painful periods or severe premenstrual symptoms are simply part of being female. While some discomfort can be normal, symptoms that regularly interfere with school, work or daily activities shouldn’t be ignored.

Interestingly, women with significant PMS don’t necessarily have abnormal hormone levels.

“The natural changes of hormone levels that you go through with a normal menstrual cycle are bothering them,” Dr. Moore explains.

That means treatment isn’t always about “fixing” hormones. Instead, it’s about finding an approach that helps each woman feel her best. For some, that may include lifestyle changes. Others may benefit from medication or hormonal contraception. Because every woman’s body responds differently, treatment is highly individualized.

Don’t Ignore Changes

Women sometimes dismiss unusual bleeding or discomfort because it happens only once or seems easy to explain away.

Dr. Moore recalls caring for women who delayed evaluation after postmenopausal bleeding because the symptom disappeared or seemed insignificant. While most cases don’t turn out to be cancer, identifying problems early often allows for simpler treatment and better outcomes.

The same principle applies during the reproductive years. Persistent heavy bleeding, worsening pain or sudden changes shouldn’t simply be accepted as “part of getting older.”

Knowledge Leads to Better Health

Women’s bodies naturally change throughout adolescence, childbearing years, perimenopause and menopause. Having a trusted gynecologist provides an opportunity to ask questions, discuss concerns and better understand what’s happening as those changes occur.

“There is an unbelievably wide range of normal,” Dr. Moore says.

Sometimes reassurance is exactly what a patient needs. Other times, a conversation leads to identifying a condition that can be treated before it becomes a larger problem.

For women wondering whether their periods are normal, the answer often isn’t found in an online search or by comparing experiences with friends. It’s found in understanding what’s normal for your body—and recognizing when it’s time to check in with a provider who can help you make sense of the changes.

If you have questions about your menstrual cycle, are experiencing changes in your periods, or simply want the reassurance of an expert evaluation, the providers at Women’s Medical Center are here to help. Call Women’s Medical Center at (770) 997-5714 to schedule an appointment and take the next step toward understanding your reproductive health.