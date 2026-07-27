The Sunrise on the Square Road Race will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 8am. The Sunrise on the Square Labor Day Road Race is a local favorite, and has been held annually in Downtown Newnan on the Saturday before Labor Day for 49 years!

The race begins in Downtown Newnan and spans through “The City of Homes,” where runners will catch a glimpse of our beautiful, historic in-town neighborhoods and commercial district. The race features a 5k USATF certified course (chipped timing), where runners will enjoy the diversity of terrain, including: long flat stretches, downhill, and uphill sections. The Sunrise on the Square Labor Day Road race welcomes both runners and walkers of all skill levels.

This event is co-hosted by the City of Newnan Leisure Services department and Main Street Newnan, in partnership to benefit the Newnan High School Record-Breaking Booster Club – NXC.

Runners are encouraged to register prior to August 7, 2026, which is the end date for early registration. Runners who register after this date are not guaranteed a race tee shirt. Runners may pick up their race day packets in advance on Friday, September 4, 2026 from 10am-6pm at Dragonfly Running Co. in Downtown Newnan. Runners may also pick up their race day packets before the event begins on Saturday, September 5, 2026. Register today at www.mainstreetnewnan.com.

Free parking is available along downtown streets, and in the City of Newnan’s public parking lots, located at: 13 Lagrange Street, 25 Lagrange Street, 22 Spring Street, 6 First Avenue, 50 East Broad Street, 65 East Broad Street, 41 East Washington Street, and 22 East Broad Street.