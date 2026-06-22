Local Students Explore Aviation and Take to the Skies

On June 17th students from the south side of Atlanta took flight.

In collaboration with Ebenezer Church, the Fellowship of Christian Airline Personnel (FCAP), and Wings of Grace, forty-six local students were able to explore careers in aviation through Ground School, College/Flight School Exploration, and Career Guidance. At the completion of the three-day camp, all forty-six took to the sky on a Discovery Flight.

Pastor Toby Spencer of Ebenezer Church said, “The purpose of this camp is to foster these students’ interest in aviation. God creates all of us with a unique purpose, and we want to help students fulfill that purpose! FCAP provides career connections with those already employed in the airline industry who can then mentor and guide young students. College students from FCAP chapters at Auburn University then came alongside and mentored their new younger friends in ways to prepare to be a flight student. Besides Auburn, Middle Georgia State University and LeTourneau University had representatives at the camp to guide students in planning for next steps as well. This is how wonderful it can look when we partner together!”

Attending flight school, whether it is an independent flight school or through a university, typically costs well over a hundred-thousand dollars. These high costs are not easily attainable for some young people. “Working with Wings of Grace helps us create a pathway for students to get their Private Pilot’s License (PPL) for little to no cost. It requires a lot of hard work, but through this partnership, if the student puts in the effort for their four years of high school, they can attend Wings of Grace Flight Training after graduation and earn that license at no cost. We will start a Wings of Grace chapter along with FCAP at Ebenezer this fall. Our goal is to empower interested students and remove as many financial barriers as possible.” Says Pastor Spencer.

“The Camp Soar Above Aviation Camp helps students explore aviation as a career, and if they decide to move forward, through some wonderful partnerships, we are going to help them find a way.” Says Pastor Spencer. Ebenezer Church is in Fayetteville, Georgia, along with FCAP’s International Headquarters. The church, in partnership with FCAP and Wings of Grace, will launch that new chapter this fall. It will be Wings of Grace’s first in the South Metro Atlanta area. They currently have similar programs north of Atlanta, in Brunswick, North Carolina, Florida, and the Bahamas. “This would never have been possible without the support of the aviation community. A special thank you to the Commemorative Air Force in Peachtree City for hosting us during the discovery flights.” Said Pastor Spencer.