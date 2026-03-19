Former Fayette Superintendent Publishes Second Faith-Based Book

Retired Fayette County Schools Superintendent Dr. John D. DeCotis has released his second faith-based book, Believe It, through Christian Faith Publishing.

DeCotis, who spent years teaching religious education, said the book was shaped by questions and confusion he encountered from students and others about the meaning and practice of faith.

Believe It explores common questions about Christian beliefs, drawing from multiple sources and perspectives to help readers better understand their own faith and its connection to the broader church.

According to the release, the book is intended to guide readers on what DeCotis describes as a personal journey—one that can bring “peace and comfort” through a deeper understanding of faith.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, continuing a commitment DeCotis made with his first publication, What is Important? What is Important!

The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Ingram Booksellers.