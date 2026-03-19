Former Fayette Superintendent Publishes Second Faith-Based Book

Ellie White-Stevens
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Former Fayette Superintendent Publishes Second Faith-Based Book

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 122 | Comments 0

Retired Fayette County Schools Superintendent Dr. John D. DeCotis has released his second faith-based book, Believe It, through Christian Faith Publishing.

DeCotis, who spent years teaching religious education, said the book was shaped by questions and confusion he encountered from students and others about the meaning and practice of faith.

Believe It explores common questions about Christian beliefs, drawing from multiple sources and perspectives to help readers better understand their own faith and its connection to the broader church.

According to the release, the book is intended to guide readers on what DeCotis describes as a personal journey—one that can bring “peace and comfort” through a deeper understanding of faith.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, continuing a commitment DeCotis made with his first publication, What is Important? What is Important!

The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Ingram Booksellers.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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