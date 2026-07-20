Starr’s Mill Tunnel Project Honored with 2026 APWA Georgia Chapter Project of the Year Award

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Tunnel's ribbon cutting; Award being received at APWA Conference;

Starr’s Mill Tunnel Project Honored with 2026 APWA Georgia Chapter Project of the Year Award

The Citizen

Tunnel's ribbon cutting; Award being received at APWA Conference;

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Views 416 | Comments 0

Fayette County, GA — The Starr’s Mill Tunnel Project has been awarded the 2026 American Public Works Association (APWA) Georgia ChapterProject of the Year in the Transportation category for projects between $1 million and $5 million. Transportation Engineer Paola Kimbell and Utility Manager Matt Bergen received the award on behalf of Fayette County. 

The APWA Georgia Chapter Public Works Project of the Year Award recognizes outstanding public works projects that exemplify excellence in management, administration, and implementation. The Transportation category specifically honors projects involving roads, bridges, mass transit, and other transportation infrastructure serving all modes of travel, including bicycles and pedestrians.

The Starr’s Mill Tunnel Project was selected for its strong collaboration among the owner, consultant, and contractor teams, and for the significant transportation improvements it provides to the community. The project enhances local mobility while delivering long-term safety and connectivity benefits.

Open in July 2025, the new tunnel and path system provide a safe, grade-separated crossing for pedestrians, bicyclists, and golf cart users. The project ensures that students and residents can access Peeples Elementary, Rising Starr Middle, and Starr’s Mill High School without the risks associated with crossing high-volume vehicular traffic. This seamless connection marks a substantial leap forward in local infrastructure and community safety.

Phil Mallon, Director of Public Works said, “This was a challenging project due to a handful of site constraints, such as drainage, topography, traffic management, utilities, and limited work area. Thankfully, we had many great partners, including Croy Engineering, Piedmont Paving, Inc., multiple county departments, Peachtree City, the Board of Education, and the neighboring citizens who, although impacted during construction, were supportive throughout the process.  Many people assisted in the delivery of this project, and we all appreciate the recognition by the APWA Georgia Chapter.” 

The tunnel project (17TAI) is funded through Fayette County’s 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program. Community members are encouraged to visit the SPLOST website for more information about this and other SPLOST-funded initiatives.

The Citizen

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