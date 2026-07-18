3 Fayetteville Police Officers Fired for Misusing the Flock Camera System

The Citizen
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3 Fayetteville Police Officers Fired for Misusing the Flock Camera System

The Citizen
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Views 148 | Comments 0

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA (July 17, 2026) – The following is a statement by the Fayetteville Police:

The Fayetteville Police Department has completed an internal  investigation after identifying potential misuse of its Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) system by three  employees.  

During the activation and testing of a new internal auditing feature designed to strengthen oversight of  our technology systems, the department identified what appeared to be license plate searches  inconsistent with the system’s authorized use. This activity was detected by the very safeguards  implemented to ensure accountability and maintain the integrity of these tools.  

The activity identified during the audit revealed that the employees searched their own license plates or  those of a family member/acquaintance, and not random members of the public. The department will  not speculate regarding the intent behind those searches. However, searches of this nature are subject  to strict scrutiny and were determined to have been conducted without a legitimate law-enforcement  purpose, thereby constituting a violation of department policy. 

Upon identifying the apparent violations, all three employees were immediately placed on  administrative leave and later terminated after the internal investigation concluded. To ensure  transparency and maintain public confidence in the process, the Fayetteville Police Department has also  requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.  

The License Plate Reader system is an important public safety resource that helps officers locate stolen  vehicles, identify vehicles connected to criminal investigations, locate missing persons, and enhance the  safety of both officers and the community. Access to this technology carries a significant responsibility,  and department policy strictly prohibits its use for any personal purpose.  

The department’s enhanced auditing capabilities successfully detected the questionable activity,  allowing us to intervene immediately and begin the investigative process. We will continue to evaluate  and strengthen oversight measures to ensure these systems are used only for legitimate law  enforcement purposes and in a manner that maintains the public’s trust. 

While these allegations involve three members of our department, they do not reflect the  professionalism, integrity, and dedication demonstrated every day by the overwhelming majority of the  men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department. Our officers and professional staff serve this  community with honor and are entrusted with significant responsibility. When that trust is called into question, it is our obligation to investigate thoroughly, hold individuals accountable when warranted,  and ensure the actions of a few do not define the character of an entire organization.  

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an independent criminal investigation into this  matter. If anyone has any information related to the investigation, please contact the Georgia Bureau of  Investigation directly at the 24-hour communication center, (404) 244-2600. 

The Citizen

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