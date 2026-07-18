3 Fayetteville Police Officers Fired for Misusing the Flock Camera System

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA (July 17, 2026) – The following is a statement by the Fayetteville Police:

The Fayetteville Police Department has completed an internal investigation after identifying potential misuse of its Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) system by three employees.

During the activation and testing of a new internal auditing feature designed to strengthen oversight of our technology systems, the department identified what appeared to be license plate searches inconsistent with the system’s authorized use. This activity was detected by the very safeguards implemented to ensure accountability and maintain the integrity of these tools.

The activity identified during the audit revealed that the employees searched their own license plates or those of a family member/acquaintance, and not random members of the public. The department will not speculate regarding the intent behind those searches. However, searches of this nature are subject to strict scrutiny and were determined to have been conducted without a legitimate law-enforcement purpose, thereby constituting a violation of department policy.

Upon identifying the apparent violations, all three employees were immediately placed on administrative leave and later terminated after the internal investigation concluded. To ensure transparency and maintain public confidence in the process, the Fayetteville Police Department has also requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The License Plate Reader system is an important public safety resource that helps officers locate stolen vehicles, identify vehicles connected to criminal investigations, locate missing persons, and enhance the safety of both officers and the community. Access to this technology carries a significant responsibility, and department policy strictly prohibits its use for any personal purpose.

The department’s enhanced auditing capabilities successfully detected the questionable activity, allowing us to intervene immediately and begin the investigative process. We will continue to evaluate and strengthen oversight measures to ensure these systems are used only for legitimate law enforcement purposes and in a manner that maintains the public’s trust.

While these allegations involve three members of our department, they do not reflect the professionalism, integrity, and dedication demonstrated every day by the overwhelming majority of the men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department. Our officers and professional staff serve this community with honor and are entrusted with significant responsibility. When that trust is called into question, it is our obligation to investigate thoroughly, hold individuals accountable when warranted, and ensure the actions of a few do not define the character of an entire organization.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an independent criminal investigation into this matter. If anyone has any information related to the investigation, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation directly at the 24-hour communication center, (404) 244-2600.