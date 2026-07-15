Early Look at Annexation Study Maps Peachtree City’s Future Growth

Peachtree City’s first annexation study in more than a decade suggests the city’s best opportunities for future growth lie not in expanding neighborhoods, but in strategically adding commercial and industrial property that can strengthen the tax base while preserving city services. Preliminary findings were presented to the City Council Thursday, with a final report expected after public input later this summer.

The draft study also put to rest persistent social media speculation that Peachtree City could annex westward into Coweta County. Instead, consultants said they examined only unincorporated areas within Fayette County and identified the Highway 54 commercial corridor between Peachtree City and Fayetteville as the city’s strongest near-term annexation opportunity.

The study, prepared by KB Advisory Group, updates the city’s previous annexation analysis completed in 2014. City Manager Justin Strickland said council had been discussing commissioning a new study since 2023 to evaluate whether changing conditions around Peachtree City’s borders created new opportunities for strategic annexation.

“We’re looking at our borders and seeing about updating that 2014 study and what it would look like potentially on some key areas of focus around our city for potential annexation,” Strickland said. He emphasized that Thursday’s presentation was an initial draft rather than a final recommendation, with an open house planned to gather public feedback before consultants return with a revised report in August.

Commercial growth drives recommendations

Consultants said the study was built around four primary goals: expanding industrial land, growing the city’s commercial tax base, creating additional employment opportunities, and preserving Peachtree City’s long-term fiscal sustainability as available land becomes increasingly scarce.

The financial analysis found that residential annexation alone would generally cost the city more than it would generate in tax revenue because of Peachtree City’s comparatively high level of municipal services. The study estimates the city spends about $6,057 per residential acre each year, compared with approximately $1,794 per commercial acre and $1,712 per industrial acre.

As a result, consultants concluded that none of the proposed annexation areas would be fiscally sustainable under their current land uses. Areas become financially viable only if property values rise after annexation and significant portions of residential land are eventually redeveloped for commercial or industrial uses.

Highway 54 corridor ranks highest

The consultants evaluated five potential annexation areas surrounding Peachtree City.

The report identifies Area 1A, the Highway 54 corridor between Peachtree City and Fayetteville, as the city’s strongest immediate opportunity. While the area offers limited industrial development potential, consultants said annexation would allow Peachtree City greater control over future zoning, gateway design, and development along one of the city’s most visible entrances while preserving a buffer between the two municipalities.

Areas 1B and 1C were identified as longer-term economic development opportunities because they could eventually accommodate additional employment land and industrial growth, although both would require substantial redevelopment and infrastructure investment. Area 2, which includes Starr’s Mill High School and surrounding properties, was viewed primarily as a future opportunity to improve community connectivity and service delivery. Area 3, near Dogwood Trail, ranked lowest because of its predominantly residential character, fragmented ownership, and infrastructure challenges.

Addressing Coweta County rumors

During the presentation, consultant Geoff Koski directly addressed speculation that Peachtree City could someday annex into neighboring Coweta County.

Pointing to the study map, Koski noted that no potential annexation areas were identified west of the Fayette County line.

“Our instructions were to only look at things inside the county,” Koski told council. “This report and this study did not look and does not look and does not anticipate and will not recommend any annexations outside of the county.”

Instead, he said the study focused exclusively on unincorporated portions of Fayette County contiguous to Peachtree City’s existing boundaries.

Council sees study as planning tool

Council members generally welcomed the preliminary findings, emphasizing that the study provides an updated framework for future decisions rather than an immediate annexation plan.

“I think this just needed to be done,” Councilwoman Laura Johnson said, noting the city’s previous study was more than a decade old. Councilman Michael Polacek added that many communities revisit annexation plans every five years because growth patterns can change rapidly, making updated information valuable for long-term planning.

Mayor Kim Learnard said the city plans to host a public open house where residents can review maps, ask questions, and provide feedback before consultants finalize the report. The revised study is expected to return to the City Council in August for further discussion. No annexation decisions were requested or made Thursday.