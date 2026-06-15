Rick Jackson Campaigns at Mimi’s in Peachtree City Ahead of Runoff

Rick Jackson, who is facing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the Republican runoff for Georgia governor, stopped in Peachtree City on Saturday morning for a campaign appearance at Mimi’s Good Food during the final weekend before Tuesday’s election.

The healthcare entrepreneur spent time speaking with voters over breakfast as supporters gathered at the local restaurant beginning at 9 a.m.

Jackson is the founder of Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia-based healthcare staffing company. His campaign has highlighted his journey from growing up in poverty and spending time in Georgia’s foster care system to building a nationwide business.

Saturday’s stop gave local voters an opportunity to meet Jackson and discuss issues facing the state ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election.

The appearance comes as campaigns across Georgia make their final push to reach voters before Election Day. Republican voters will decide Tuesday whether Jackson or Jones becomes the party’s nominee for governor.

Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.