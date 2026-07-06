Judge Thompson Denies Tiffany Haddish Motion to Dismiss Fayette DUI Case

Should it take four and a half years to bring a DUI case to trial in Fayette County?

Fayette County State Court Judge Jason B. Thompson addressed that question in a seven-page order issued this week. In denying Tiffany Haddish’s motion to dismiss, Thompson wrote that the lengthy delay stemmed from repeated continuances, attorney scheduling conflicts, court workload, and the late assertion of her speedy trial rights—not a constitutional violation requiring the case to be thrown out.

The ruling clears the way for Haddish’s DUI case, stemming from her January 2022 arrest in Peachtree City, to proceed toward trial later this summer.

Haddish, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress known for Girls Trip, The Afterparty, and numerous stand-up specials, was arrested by Peachtree City police on Jan. 14, 2022. She faces charges of DUI Less Safe, DUI Drugs, DUI Per Se, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper stopping on the roadway, and a parking violation. According to Thompson’s order, the case remained in Peachtree City Municipal Court for approximately nine months before it was transferred to Fayette County State Court, where prosecutors filed a formal accusation in January 2023.

Haddish is represented by Atlanta criminal defense attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg. Findling is one of Georgia’s best-known criminal defense attorneys and previously served on President Donald Trump’s legal team in the Fulton County election interference case. Goldberg, also with Findling’s firm, has represented Haddish alongside him.

Why did it take so long?

According to Thompson’s order, the case was continued from either a hearing calendar or trial calendar 15 times because of attorney conflicts, leaves of absence, and continuance requests. The order states Haddish’s attorneys filed three letters of conflict and 15 notices of leave of absence during the life of the case, while both the defense and the State also requested continuances.

The judge also acknowledged that Fayette County State Court’s workload contributed to the delay, including the time it took to rule on Haddish’s motion to suppress evidence. But Thompson ultimately concluded those delays did not justify dismissing the case.

The order also notes the court repeatedly accommodated Haddish’s professional schedule while the case remained pending. According to Thompson, Haddish remained free on bond throughout the proceedings and was allowed to waive one court appearance, leave another hearing early to catch a flight, and travel to Morocco to participate in a fashion show. The judge cited those accommodations as evidence that the case had not prevented her from continuing her career.

Haddish’s attorneys argued the prolonged proceedings caused anxiety and affected her career. Thompson disagreed, writing that the defense presented no evidence the delay caused specific harm to her ability to defend the case, such as lost evidence, unavailable witnesses, or documented professional losses.

Another factor weighed heavily in Thompson’s decision: Haddish did not formally assert her constitutional right to a speedy trial until May 11, 2026, more than four years after her arrest.

After considering those factors, Thompson denied the motion to dismiss.

“Given the Defendant’s delay in asserting her right to speedy trial and failure to provide demonstrable actual prejudice, the Plea in Bar is DENIED,” Thompson wrote.

Haddish’s case remains scheduled for the August 2026 trial calendar unless the ruling is appealed or the case is otherwise resolved before trial.