Purina Fairburn Delivers $20,000 to RiverLife to Expand Wheelchair Ramp Access for Local Families

Team members from Purina Fairburn recently presented a $20,000 donation to leaders of RiverLife Inc. to support the organization’s Ramp Up Challenge, which expands access to safe and secure wheelchair ramps for residents in Coweta County and surrounding communities.

The grant will help fund the construction of wheelchair ramps for individuals and families who face mobility challenges and cannot maintain or modify their homes due to financial hardship, age, disability or other physical limitations. Through the initiative, RiverLife plans to build 30 ramps in 2026, helping improve accessibility and independence for residents while activating volunteers to support the effort.

“This support from Purina will help us expand our ability to serve families in need of safe access to their homes,” said Melanie Reeves, executive director of RiverLife. “Every ramp we build brings freedom and independence to someone facing mobility challenges. We are grateful for Purina’s investment in our community and their commitment to helping us transform lives through service.”

“At Purina, we are committed to supporting organizations that strengthen the communities where our associates live and work,” said Lee Williams, Purina Fairburn factory manager. “RiverLife is making a meaningful impact by helping neighbors maintain safe and accessible homes, and we’re proud to support their efforts to serve families across the region.”

Williams recently joined Purina Fairburn as factory manager, bringing extensive experience leading large-scale manufacturing operations and driving operational excellence. Prior to joining Purina, he held leadership roles across the consumer goods industry and focused on process optimization, reliability and continuous improvement. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and computer science from the Florida Institute of Technology and recently relocated from New Jersey to Georgia.

In the last five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million to organizations focused on making a difference for pets, people and the planet. The Purina Fairburn factory employs more than 450 local associates. To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit purina.com/partnerships.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.