Tiffany Haddish Seeks Dismissal of Long-Running Fayette DUI Case

Ellie White-Stevens
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Tiffany Haddish Seeks Dismissal of Long-Running Fayette DUI Case

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 471 | Comments 0

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, known for films including Girls Trip and her stand-up comedy career, is asking a Fayette County court to dismiss her long-running DUI case entirely, arguing that her constitutional right to a speedy trial has been violated after years of delays. 

Court records show Haddish’s attorneys filed a “Motion to Dismiss / Plea in Bar Based Upon a Violation of Defendant Haddish’s Constitutional Right to a Speedy Trial” on May 11, 2026. The motion seeks to end the prosecution altogether rather than continue toward trial. 

Haddish was arrested January 14, 2022, and charged with seven misdemeanor offenses, including DUI alcohol less safe, DUI drugs, DUI involving multiple substances, DUI per se, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper stopping on a roadway, and improper parking-related violations. 

The case was later bound over from Peachtree City Municipal Court to Fayette County State Court on October 25, 2022. An accusation was filed January 23, 2023, and later amended in April 2023. 

Since then, the docket reflects repeated trial continuances, motion hearings, witness filings, discovery requests, and scheduling changes. Multiple trial dates were scheduled and later continued between late 2023 and spring 2026. 

The docket does not show a final disposition in the case, and no plea, conviction, acquittal, or dismissal has been entered as of Friday. 

The next scheduled court dates listed in the docket are a May 18 calendar call and a June 8 trial continuation setting. 

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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