Sen. Ossoff Statement on ICE Detention Facility in Social Circle

Social Circle, Ga. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff released the following statement after the City of Social Circle announced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is no longer pursuing an ICE detention center in the city.

“From the beginning, the Social Circle community united against this proposal, which risked overwhelming the city’s infrastructure.

“This news proves yet again that public pressure and opposition works.

“I congratulate Social Circle Mayor David Keener, City Manager Eric Taylor, and the entire community on this achievement, and I will continue fighting alongside Georgia communities against overreach by this Administration.”

For months, Sen. Ossoff has worked alongside the Social Circle community in opposition to an ICE detention center in Social Circle.

In January, alongside Social Circle Mayor David Keener and local leaders, Sen. Ossoff elevated the City’s concerns directly to former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, urging them to promptly engage the City’s leadership with more information on the reported plans.

In March, Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock launched an additional inquiry with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons to again urge that DHS abandon its plans and to amplify the Social Circle community’s objections to the facility.

In April, Sen. Ossoff cosponsored the Respect for Local Communities Act, which would require the Federal government to secure written approval from state and local governments before opening new ICE detention or processing facilities.