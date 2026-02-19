Congressman Brian Jack Hosts Consul General of Japan Kenichi Matsuda in Peachtree City on Economic Tour of Japanese-Owned, American-Operated Businesses

PEACHTREE CITY, GAToday, Congressman Brian Jack (GA-03) welcomed Consul General Kenichi Matsuda and representatives of the Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta to Peachtree City on an economic tour of Japanese-owned, American-operated businesses.  Together, they toured Hoshizaki America, TDK Components USA, Shinsei Corporation, and Asahi Biosciences, Inc., and discussed the vital importance of international investment in Fayette County and Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District.

