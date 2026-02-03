Raffensperger Responds to Federal Seizure of Georgia Election Records

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday responded to the federal seizure of Georgia election records tied to ongoing disputes over the 2020 election, calling for lawmakers to move beyond what he described as repeated, unfounded arguments.

In a statement, Raffensperger said Georgia’s election results have already been confirmed through audits, recounts, and court review, and urged elected officials to focus on strengthening election administration rather than revisiting past claims.

“The path forward is through national reform, not repetition of old arguments that don’t add up,” Raffensperger said. “I urge lawmakers to focus on strengthening state administration of elections rather than rehashing the same outdated claims or worse – moving to federalize a core function of state government.”

The federal action targeted records connected to investigations stemming from claims that the 2020 election was stolen — assertions that Georgia election officials have repeatedly rejected.

Raffensperger said the recurring debate has diverted attention from improving election systems nationwide.

“Every election brings the same questions,” Raffensperger said. “Our answer shouldn’t change – follow the law, verify the voters, audit the results, and improve the system where we can.”

Georgia Plan and federal reforms

Raffensperger renewed his call for Congress to adopt what he calls the “Georgia Plan,” which outlines election practices already in place in Georgia that he argues could modernize federal election law.

“Georgia has shown that you don’t have to choose between access and security – you can and must have both,” Raffensperger said. “It’s time for Congress to move beyond rhetoric and implement reforms that reflect what is already working.”

The Georgia Plan includes proposals such as a national Real ID requirement for all federal races and all forms of voting, expanded citizenship verification tools, a nationwide ban on ballot harvesting, and uniform post-election audits.

Raffensperger has also urged Georgia’s General Assembly to require Real ID for all forms of voting in state elections and called on Congress to adopt similar requirements for federal elections.

The plan further calls for ballots, with the exception of those cast by military and overseas voters, to be received by Election Day, followed by quick reporting and verification through uniform, nationwide audits.

Raffensperger also advocated for modernizing the National Voter Registration Act to allow states to maintain accurate voter rolls closer to Election Day using reliable, high-quality data.

Georgia’s election record

Georgia has been recognized nationally for its election system, including automatic voter registration, at least 17 days of early voting, and no-excuse absentee voting. The state has continued to set turnout records in recent election cycles while using a paper ballot voting system.

Following the federal seizure of election records, Raffensperger renewed his call for lawmakers to move past disputes over the 2020 election and instead pursue reforms he says would strengthen election security, transparency, and public confidence.