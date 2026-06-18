Launch Fayette Announces New Director

As founding Director of Launch Fayette, Steve Justice has played an instrumental role in building Fayette County’s community business incubator from the ground up. As he retires at the end of June, leadership of the organization will transition to David Conti, who will guide Launch Fayette into its next chapter of growth and impact.

David brings more than 20 years of experience in digital strategy, marketing, and technology. He has founded three startups in the home services sector and served as an intrapreneur inside major organizations, launching high-impact ventures across digital services and retail. His track record includes leading go-to-market strategies for new products and programs – ranging from rental subscriptions and e-waste trade-in programs to the international expansion of charter schools and higher-education campuses – as well as guiding due diligence for two successful exits. Most recently, David served as the Vice President of Growth & Development for the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.

Through these experiences, David has developed a passion for customer discovery and go-to-market strategy. He thrives on helping founders analyze their market, validate assumptions, achieve product-market fit, and design scalable launch strategies that create lasting traction.

Outgoing Director Steve Justice stated “David has been a great supporter of Launch Fayette from the beginning serving as an Entrepreneur-In-Residence and instructor for our business education classes. He has the experience, skills, and drive to build on our successful education and mentorship programs to serve more founders and students in Fayette County.”

Niki Vanderslice, President & CEO of the Fayette County Development Authority said, “David’s passion for entrepreneurship, innovation, and community development makes him an outstanding choice to lead Launch Fayette into its next chapter. His experience as both a founder and business strategist, combined with his deep connections throughout Fayette County, positions him uniquely to support aspiring entrepreneurs and strengthen our local business ecosystem. We are incredibly grateful to Steve Justice for his vision, dedication, and leadership in shaping Launch Fayette and guiding its growth, and we are excited to see David build upon that strong foundation to create even more opportunities for founders, students, and innovators across our community.”

According to incoming Director David Conti “Too many aspiring entrepreneurs never move beyond the idea stage. Launch Fayette exists to change that. Our mission is not simply to provide education and workspace, but to intentionally guide founders from concept to launch by connecting them with the mentorship, resources, skills, and community they need to succeed. We also have a tremendous opportunity to help our local business community innovate, solve real-world challenges, and develop the talent pipeline that will drive future economic growth. I am excited to work alongside our partners to build an ecosystem where entrepreneurs launch, businesses innovate, students gain practical life-long skills, and more people have the confidence and capability to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.”

Contact: Email: [email protected]

Phone: 770-716-1209 x5511

Launch Fayette is a joint program of the Fayette County Public Schools, Southern Crescent Technical College, and Fayette County Development Authority.



Visit our website at www.launchfayette.org to learn more about our programs and apply online! Also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.