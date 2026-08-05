Creative Solutions: Paver Paved Path to Career in Graphic Design

Sandy Creek High alum Abby Paver used the Work-Based Learning program to launch into a career as a graphic designer.

While in high school, she was in the graphic design pathway for 3 years. With an opening in her schedule, she applied for Fayette County Public Schools’ Work-Based Learning (WBL) program at the suggestion of her teacher Jeff Dykes. Melanie Duncan, school system Coordinator of WBL, worked to find her a placement, connecting her with a paying position with Country Fried Creative, a locally-based digital marketing agency.

“I am incredibly grateful that the door opened with them because I am still with them,” said Paver.

After graduating from Sandy Creek in 2022, she set her sights on attending Kennesaw State. She applied to their school of art and design with a portfolio almost purely based on work she did with WBL. She was told one of the projects was on the level of something a college sophomore would do.

“It just shows how it snowballs because I took the classes in high school, the classes in high school gave me work to put in a portfolio to apply to Work-Based Learning. The work I did in Work-Based Learning gave me work to put in to apply to the school, and then the work I did at the school and how much I grew gave me the opportunity to be offered a full-time position with Country Fried.”

The relationship she built with Country Fried Creative through WBL has been fruitful for both Paver and the company. After high school, she worked with them as a part-time designer, then she was offered a full-time position after college graduation.

“I’m really thankful for (WBL) because of where it’s put me in life. It was my first job in the first place, and it was in the industry I wanted to go in, in the job I wanted to do, so I feel very blessed for that,” Paver said. “It just shows how the pipeline from CTE (Career and Technical Education) classes to Work-Based Learning, even to college and also still working with (Country Fried) and me getting a job, it shows how powerful that can be.”

At Country Fried Creative, she is part of a team that provides digital marketing services for a wide range of clients, including established brands, government organizations, and non-profit groups.

“I really love helping the local small businesses in the area, and I just love designing,” said Paver. “I love being able to come across a problem that a client is having or a need that they have and be able to give them the creative solution to it and show them what else can be done and to just help out.”

“The Honor Role,” an official podcast for Fayette County Public Schools, features employees, rotating through key stakeholders, including teachers, staff, nurses, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. Join us as we dive in and learn about their journeys, their inspirations, and their whys.

Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and promoted on the social media channels of Fayette County Public Schools.