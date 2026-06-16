The Team Behind ENZP Opens Bicicletta, a New Restaurant Inspired by Italian Hospitality and Cycling Culture

Featuring House-Made Pasta, 72-Hour Pizza, Spritzes, Outdoor Seating, and Inspiration from the Everyday Rituals of Italy

Opening Tuesday, June 23, for Lunch and Dinner

Atlanta, GA (June 11, 2026) — On Tuesday, June 23, chefs and restauranteurs Andrea Montobbio and David Gibbs will open Bicicletta, a new Italian restaurant rooted in hospitality, cycling culture, and community, in Peachtree City’s Kedron Village Shopping Center.

Bicicletta is the second concept from Montobbio and Gibbs, the team behind ENZO Steakhouse & Bar. Built on the same commitment to hospitality and quality that established ENZO as a community favorite, Bicicletta draws inspiration from the cycling culture that has shaped both chefs’ lives—from Montobbio’s upbringing in Italy to Gibbs’ years as a professional rider. Avid cyclists who remain active in the local cycling community, the pair envisioned Bicicletta as a place where great food, conversation, and connection come together. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, the restaurant serves handmade pastas, thin-crust pizzas made with 72-hour fermented dough, seasonal salads, Italian wines, house-made gelato, and a menu of classic Italian spritzes in a bright, energetic space built around community, conversation, and everyday gathering.

But before Bicicletta was a restaurant, it was an idea rooted in a distinctly Italian ritual. In Italy, a bicycle ride rarely ends where the road does. It ends around a table. The concept draws inspiration from the spirit of Italy’s golden era of cycling in the 1970s, when riders obsessed over craftsmanship, shaving weight from their bicycles wherever possible, and neighborhood cafés and bars served as gathering places where races were debated, friendships were forged, and stories stretched long after the ride was over.

Though separated by geography, both chefs found their way to that culture. Montobbio grew up in Capriata d’Orba in Northern Italy, where bicycles, cafés, and daily rituals remain part of everyday life. Gibbs, who grew up in Peachtree City and spent years racing professionally, experiencing firsthand the camaraderie that develops before, during, and after a ride. Together, those influences helped shape Bicicletta.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on a bike, and one thing I’ve learned is that people are looking for the same things wherever you go,” says Gibbs. “Good food. Good company. A place to belong. Peachtree City already has that spirit. Bicicletta was built with intention to be part of it.”

The 3,500-square-foot corner restaurant reflects that vision from the moment guests walk through the door. Warm honey-toned woods, oversized windows, and vintage cycling memorabilia create a space that feels bright, welcoming, and lived in. Black-and-white photographs line the walls alongside bicycles collected over the years, while rich orange banquettes and soft blue accents nod to both Italian café culture and the spirit of the open road. An open kitchen puts the craft of pasta-making and pizza production on display, while a 10-seat bar, communal tables, and seating for 50 guests indoors that includes refurbished church pews, encourage conversation from lunch through dinner. A small market area offers fresh pasta, sauces, prepared meals, and wine to enjoy at home.

Outside, Bicicletta extends into a dog-friendly gathering space with seating for 40 guests, lawn games, a bocce court, and bicycle racks. Designed as an extension of the restaurant rather than an afterthought, the outdoor area invites guests to meet friends for a spritz, enjoy dinner al fresco, or simply spend time together beneath the Georgia sky.

The food reflects the same approach: simplicity, precision, and respect for ingredients. Fresh pasta is made daily using imported Italian semolina, while pizza dough undergoes a 72-hour fermentation before reaching the oven. Ingredients sourced from Italy are balanced with local produce, Gulf seafood, and products from regional farmers and purveyors. Guests will find dishes like Pappardelle alla Genovese with braised short rib, Radiatori all Vodka with house sausage and burrata, Bucatini alla Zozzona, and pizzas ranging from a classic Margherita to the Amalfi Pie topped with guanciale, Gulf shrimp, lemon, and arugula. The beverage program features Italian wines, signature cocktails, and spritzes including the Aperol Spritz, Hugo Spritz, and Bicicletta Spritz, while house-made gelato, traditional desserts, and grab-and-go offerings, from fresh pasta and sauces to prepared meals and pizza, round out the experience.

“In Italy, food is never just food,” says Montobbio. “It’s how people celebrate, argue, tell stories, make friends, and stay connected to each other. Bicicletta isn’t just about pasta or pizza. It’s about creating a place where people genuinely want to spend their time. Peachtree City already has an incredible sense of place and connection. We wanted to create a restaurant that adds to that energy and feels like a natural part of the community.”

Bicicletta opens Tuesday, June 23, at 1263 N Peachtree Pkwy in Peachtree City’s Kedron Village Shopping Center. Open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, for more information visit bici-itl.com, call (770) 341-0023, and stay connected on Instagram at @bicicletta_atl and on Facebook at @biciclettaatl.