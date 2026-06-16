Peachtree Wind Ensemble to Present Free Patriotic Concert June 28

Ellie White-Stevens
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Peachtree Wind Ensemble to Present Free Patriotic Concert June 28

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 297 | Comments 0

The Peachtree Wind Ensemble will present a free patriotic concert, For the Heroes, on Sunday, June 28, at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Sandy Creek High School, 360 Jenkins Road, Tyrone. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.

The program will feature a variety of patriotic selections, including Salute to the Armed ForcesThe Stars and Stripes Forever, and God Bless the USA.

The Peachtree Wind Ensemble is a community concert band made up of musicians from across the region who perform throughout the year for local audiences.

For more information, visit www.peachtreewindensemble.org.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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