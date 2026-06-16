Peachtree Wind Ensemble to Present Free Patriotic Concert June 28

The Peachtree Wind Ensemble will present a free patriotic concert, For the Heroes, on Sunday, June 28, at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Sandy Creek High School, 360 Jenkins Road, Tyrone. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.

The program will feature a variety of patriotic selections, including Salute to the Armed Forces, The Stars and Stripes Forever, and God Bless the USA.

The Peachtree Wind Ensemble is a community concert band made up of musicians from across the region who perform throughout the year for local audiences.