Live Election Results—Coweta—Caldwell Wins 

Per poll watchers reporting from the Coweta Republican Party and elsewhere, The Citizen is calling the election a win for Dakota Hand Caldwell, who got at least 58% of the vote in the race for Coweta County Commission District 3 Republican nomination.

Her opponent Tim Ryan’s populist anti-data center messaging was overshadowed by negative publicity around his personnel records from three different school districts, including Coweta Schools.

Caldwell will face Democrat Rev. Render Godfrey in the general election in the fall.

Note: as of publication at 9:10 p.m., this race had not been certified by the Secretary of State.

In early and absentee voting, Dakota Hand Caldwell is ahead of Tim Ryan, 54.27% to 45.73% (769 to 648) according to the Secretary of State. Our poll watchers also report that at Expo the votes fell 238 to 70 in Caldwell’s favor.