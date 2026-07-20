City Launches Redesigned Website to Improve User Experience and Tell Fayetteville’s Story

Fayetteville, Georgia (July 17, 2026) The City of Fayetteville has completed a six-month website redesign process, and the much-improved version was activated on Tuesday afternoon, July 14. Featuring a completely overhauled homepage experience and streamlined navigation, the website also offers several brand-new sections, including Fayetteville Story and Fact Checker, with even more new sections and content in the pipeline to premiere throughout the remainder of 2026. The website URL is still www.fayetteville-ga.gov.

“When we built this new website from scratch five years ago, we were committed to making it as much like a virtual Fayetteville City Hall as possible,” said Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson. “We have continued to improve the website experience with increased transaction security, improved access to City documents, more robust GIS map integrations, and more consistent publishing of news, notices, and events. I appreciate the extra work our Communications Department and our website vendor have put into this newly redesigned website, and I look forward to seeing additional improvements throughout the year and beyond.”

The website is one of several ways the City of Fayetteville connects online with the community. Other popular communication channels include the weekly E-Mail Update and regular posts across several social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Nextdoor, and LinkedIn.

“The primary goal for our Communications Department is to tell Fayetteville’s story,” said Fayetteville Communications Director GlenNeta Griffin. “We connected with our vendor CivicPlus in late 2025 to begin the website redesign process, which has resulted in a site that looks more modern, offers a better user experience, and helps us tell the City’s story in more ways than ever before.”

For more information on connecting with the City of Fayetteville, visit the Communications page: www.fayetteville-ga.gov/ communications .

Fayetteville Adds ‘Fayetteville Story’ and ‘Fact Checker’ Features to Newly Redesigned Website Experience

The City of Fayetteville is ramping up storytelling and keeping the story straight with its new Fayetteville Story and Fact Checker features, both available on the newly redesigned official city website. Fayetteville Story is a special section that pulls together videos, photos, and written stories from across the City all into one storytelling experience. Fact Checker is an informative and interactive page that handles the most recent misinformation with corrections and contextual explanations. Both are linked to the all-new City website homepage: www.fayetteville-ga. gov .

“We have had a lot of fun coming up with the Fayetteville Story and Fact Checker features for our redesigned website,” said Fayetteville Communications Director GlenNeta Griffin. “In the past, we have heard people say the City of Fayetteville isn’t telling its story, so we literally grabbed those words ‘Fayetteville’ and ‘story’ and wrapped a whole section of storytelling around them into one storytelling hub.

“A natural offshoot of Fayetteville Story is to have a way to speak up for the City when misinformation, whether malicious or unintentional, starts spreading around the community. And that can happen quickly in this age of social media,” Griffin continued. “So, Fact Checker is our new way to educate and inform in one centralized location.”

Fayetteville Story will feature all the latest videos, news stories, notices, photo galleries, public services announcements, and social media previews as well as links to Fayetteville history and to various ways members of the community can get involved in shaping the City’s future. It also includes a portal where people can share their own Fayetteville stories. Fayetteville Story can be accessed through links on the City’s website and through the URL www.Fayetteville-GA.gov/ FayettevilleStory.com .

Community members are encouraged to share their own “facts” they would like to have checked. Fact Checker, available atwww.Fayetteville-GA.gov/ FactChecker , will continue to grow as more issues are handled and more articles are published.

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