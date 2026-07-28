What to Know When Heading Back to School

A new school year is nearly here! The 2026-27 year begins on Monday, August 3, and Fayette County Public Schools is excited to get started.

New Principal

There will be one new principal leading the way on the first day.

Maeve Irvin is the new principal of Oak Grove Elementary. Irvin is entering her 26th year in education, with the last 21 of them in Fayette County. She joins the Braves from her most recent role as assistant principal at Huddleston Elementary.

Irvin replaces Chris Riecke who is now the Executive Director for Elementary Education for Fayette County Public Schools.

Electronics-Free School Day

Beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, Fayette County Public Schools will implement an electronics-free school day for high school students. The policy was already in place for elementary and middle school students.

Personal communication devices must remain off and stored out of sight throughout the school day, including during class changes and lunch. This positive change is designed to support more focused learning environments, stronger student engagement, better peer interaction, and improved well-being throughout the school day.

Meal Prices

The School Nutrition Program has set meal prices. Student breakfast will cost $2.25, and lunch will cost $3.50.

School Day Start Times

The elementary school day begins at 7:40 a.m. and ends at 2:25 p.m. Middle school starts at 8:10 a.m. and ends at 3:10 p.m. High school begins at 8:35 a.m. and ends at 3:45 p.m.

School Bus Service

To ensure accurate bus information for every student, Fayette County Public Schools requires families to formally request transportation services before riding the school bus.

To signup your student, go to: fcboe.org/departments/ transportation/bus- registration .

Student bus schedules are available on the BusQuest Parent app. For other questions, email [email protected].