Brooks Elementary Reunion Brings School Family Back Together

Brooks Elementary may be gone, but the spirit of the school community lives on. Members of the Brooks family gathered during the spring for a reunion to celebrate their old school and the bonds they built there.

April Cunningham Parker organized the reunion, along with Danielle Odom Killingsworth, and loves reconnecting with all classmates and teachers.

“When you attended Brooks Elementary, it was something very special. For most of us, we attended kindergarten through 6th grade. We were a very, very close knit group. More like a family than a school,” said Parker.

The reunion also included many former school leaders, teachers, and staff who helped mold the young minds.

“It means so much to stay in touch with our previous staff, teachers, and classmates. And everyone is so delighted to get to walk in to what we consider hallowed ground,” said Parker.

Wayne Stone, who was the principal of Brooks Elementary for 29 years, had a wonderful time returning to the school and meeting the principal of Liberty Tech Charter, the building’s current tenant. Carol Green, who was the secretary for 35 years and a beloved fixture of the school, was there.

Zan Yarbrough was the librarian for 30 years. She shared with Parker how much the school meant to her, and why she drove over 3 hours to attend.

“As we talked at the reunion, she told me that never having children of her own meant all of these students were like her children.”

Parker and Killingsworth have now organized five reunions for the school, and they are already looking forward to gathering the family again.

“These teachers are legends in the hearts of the previous students,” said Parker. “It’s hard to describe how special growing up at Brooks Elementary was.”