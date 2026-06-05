N.I.T.W.I.T.S. Close Out the Season with Roulette and Launch Free Summer Improv Workshops

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N.I.T.W.I.T.S. Close Out the Season with Roulette and Launch Free Summer Improv Workshops

The Citizen
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Views 519 | Comments 0

Newnan Theatre Company’s popular improv troupe, N.I.T.W.I.T.S. (Newnan’s Improv Troupe With Intelligent, Talented Stooges), is wrapping up another successful season with its final performances of NITWITS: Roulette on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6.

Known for fast-paced comedy, audience participation, and unpredictable fun, Roulette puts the fate of the show in the hands of chance, creating a unique experience every night. These final performances offer audiences one last opportunity to enjoy the troupe’s signature brand of improvisational comedy before the season concludes.

The laughter won’t stop for long, however. Beginning June 13, Newnan Theatre Company will host its annual FREE Summer Improv Workshops, open to anyone interested in learning the fundamentals of improv, building confidence, and having fun in a supportive environment. Additional information about tickets, workshop registration, and upcoming events can be found at Newnan Theatre Company.

Sincerely, 

Crystal Lynn Booth

Paralegal to David S. Ballard 

Ballard Law Office, LLC              

113 Glynn Street South

Fayetteville, Georgia 30214

Phone: (770) 461-4222

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Atlanta, GA 30303

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-Albus Dumbledore 

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