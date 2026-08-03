Brian Moote to Headline Two Nights of Stand-Up Comedy at Newnan Theatre Company 

Newnan Theatre Company (NTC) will welcome comedian and radio host Brian Moote for two nights of stand-up comedy on Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8, at 8:00 p.m. Joining Moote will be comedian Ronndell Smith, host of the daily TV news show on Hot 97.

The performances will also feature Newnan Theatre Company’s own improv talent, giving local performers the opportunity to share the stage with two nationally recognized comedians. Friday’s family-friendly performance will feature the Taco Tuesday Troopers, a youth improv troupe that has spent the summer training with Olivia Ratliff, NTC Operations Manager and Director of the NITWITS Improv Program. Saturday’s performance, recommended for adult audiences, will open with the NITWITS, Newnan Theatre Company’s resident adult improv troupe.

Moote currently hosts the weekday afternoon show on Atlanta radio station Star 94. Atlanta audiences also know him from The Bert Show, one of the region’s best-known syndicated morning radio programs, and from his time hosting mornings on Atlanta country radio station 94.9 The Bull. In addition to his radio career, Moote has appeared on Comedy Central and MTV and currently tours with the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. Before beginning his career in entertainment, he worked as a special education teacher and social worker, experiences that continue to influence his comedy.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8, at 8:00 p.m. Friday’s performance is designed to be family-friendly, while Saturday’s performance is recommended for adult audiences and may include material intended for mature audiences. Tickets are $35 per person for both performances. Concessions will be available both evenings, with alcoholic beverages available for purchase during Saturday’s performance.

Tickets are available at newnantheatre.org or by calling the Newnan Theatre Company Box Office at (770) 683-6282.