Night Market Returns to Shamrock Park Friday, September 18

Free lakeside evening of food trucks, local makers, and live music — in partnership with the Tyrone Downtown Development Authority

TYRONE, Ga. — Night Market returns to Shamrock Park on Friday, September 18, from 5 to 10 p.m., bringing artisan vendors, food trucks, craft beverages, and live music to Tyrone’s lakeside park for a free, family-friendly evening under the lights.

The market brings together dozens of local makers, dessert and snack vendors, young entrepreneurs, and food trucks, with live music playing throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, find a spot by the water, and stay awhile.

Night Market is produced as a fundraiser for Virtuoso Music & Art, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports musical arts education for local children. Every market does double duty: a night out for the community, and direct support for the small businesses and makers who set up shop.

“Shamrock Park is a special place, and the DDA has been a real partner in making this work,” said Jason Bass, founder of Night Market. “Our first Tyrone market showed us how much this community wanted something like this. September 18 is about building on that.”

Night Market debuted in Tyrone earlier this year following nearly a decade at Drake Field in Peachtree City, where the series continues with dates on October 2 and November 6.

Getting there: Golf cart attendees can reach Shamrock Park via Tyrone’s multi-use path system. Guests are asked to follow posted signage and directions from staff on arrival.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Night Market — free open-air evening market

Night Market — free open-air evening market When: Friday, September 18, 2026, 5–10 p.m.

Friday, September 18, 2026, 5–10 p.m. Where: Shamrock Park, Tyrone, GA

Shamrock Park, Tyrone, GA Cost: Free to attend

Free to attend Info: nightmarketllc.com

ABOUT NIGHT MARKET

Night Market is an open-air evening market series held at Drake Field in Peachtree City and Shamrock Park in Tyrone, with select dates throughout the year. Rooted in connection and a love of local, Night Market creates memorable experiences that celebrate the people and small businesses that make the community thrive. Night Market is produced in support of Virtuoso Music & Art, Inc.