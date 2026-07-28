Reckley Hoops for Bahamas National Team

It was a whirlwind summer of basketball for the Reckley family. Madison Reckley earned a spot on the Bahamas women’s national basketball team and competed in the Women’s Americup Centrobasket qualifiers.

Madison, a rising senior, joined the Bahamas team as one of just two high schoolers. She even started in the team’s 80-65 win over El Salvador, tallying 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Her best offensive performance came with an 8-point game in a loss to the Virgin Islands. She averaged 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over 6 games as the Bahamas finished 7th at the tournament played in Managua, Nicaragua.

Madison wasn’t the only Reckley playing internationally. Her sister Morghan, a rising junior, was in Czechia helping the USA win the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup for the fourth-straight time. Morghan averaged 8.1 points and 5 assists per game. USA beat Spain 82-73 for the gold, with Reckley scoring 9 points with a team-high 5 assists. She was also a member of last year’s U16 championship team.