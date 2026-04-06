What Voters Should Know About Coweta County Commission Candidate Tim Ryan’s Record

Coweta County Commission candidate Tim Ryan is seeking public office after leaving his position as a middle school teacher under a cloud of documented complaints. The Citizen reviewed a personnel file exceeding 150 pages that details repeated concerns about his conduct, including complaints from students, parents, teachers and administrators, along with internal emails, student statements and disciplinary records.

The file spans multiple years and multiple schools, including Smokey Road Middle School and Madras Middle School, where Ryan taught 6th and 7th grade Earth Science, including REACH classes for gifted students.

Records show repeated concerns about inappropriate comments, boundary issues with students and classroom behavior that administrators determined violated professional standards. Ryan resigned from Coweta County Schools on March 31, 2025.

Supply Closet Incident and “Pedophile” Remark

One of the most serious documented incidents involved a female student who entered Ryan’s classroom visibly upset and crying.

According to records, Ryan pulled the student into a supply closet while she was already in tears. While alone with her, he attempted to comfort her and told her that if it were him, he “would date her over another girl.”

The student later reported feeling uncomfortable with the interaction.

Following that incident, the student told others that her mother warned her to stay away from Ryan, calling him a “pedophile.” Records show that Ryan later referenced that label himself in a joking manner in class, at one point saying “I’m a pedophile” while pretending to kiss the classroom door.

Sexual Comments Corroborated by Students

In another incident, multiple students reported that Ryan made inappropriate sexual remarks during class.

According to written statements from 13 students, corroborated by a teacher, Ryan made a sexual “yo mama” joke and a separate sexual comment involving a girl being on her knees. Students described both remarks as inappropriate and sexual in nature.

The consistency across student statements contributed to administrative findings that the behavior was unprofessional.

Sex Education Complaints and January 2024 Findings

Records show a cluster of complaints in early January 2024 regarding classroom discussions about sex that fell outside approved curriculum guidelines.

On Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2024, multiple students provided written statements describing how Ryan explained how babies are made during class.

One student wrote that Ryan said he “had a bullet because after me and my wife did it, 2 weeks later she found out she was pregnant.”

Another student stated that Ryan told the class “the male part gets with a girl they will get pregnant,” describing the conversation as part of how sex works.

That same day, Jan. 5, 2024, a parent emailed the school reporting that her child described an “open conversation” in which Ryan discussed “how babies were made,” “how he performed that act,” and said his “wife got pregnant in 2 wks bc he has a bullet.”

Ryan responded to administrators in a Jan. 8, 2024 email, stating that he “never made it dirty in any way” and described the comments as an attempt to teach through personal examples.

In a Jan. 19, 2024 follow-up, district officials concluded the comments were inappropriate for the setting and not aligned with curriculum standards, noting that Family Life instruction requires parental consent and had not yet been introduced.

“The example Mr. Ryan shared with his students is not acceptable,” the district’s findings state.

Suicide Note and Sheriff’s Investigation (February 2025)

A Feb. 12, 2025 report from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office shows that allegations involving Ryan were classified as a mandated child abuse report and investigated at Smokey Road Middle School.

The investigation was initiated after a student attempted suicide and left a note listing her reasons. Among them was:

“2. Mr. Ryan.”

During a forensic interview, the student told investigators that Ryan had not touched her but described behavior she said made her uncomfortable. She reported that he commented on her clothing, including telling her in front of classmates, “why are you wearing those pants I can see your underwear,” which she said made her feel “weird and upset.”

The student also described Ryan calling female students “baby,” “baby girl,” and “beautiful,” and said his behavior contributed to her distress.

Additional interviews indicated Ryan was known to make inappropriate comments that made students uncomfortable.

The case was closed Feb. 21, 2025. Investigators found no evidence of criminal sexual or physical abuse but documented concerns about inappropriate comments and referred the matter back to the school system for administrative handling.

Written Communications to Students

Records show that Ryan also engaged in written communication with students that raised concerns.

In one poem written to a student, Ryan included language that mocked the student’s appearance and behavior:

Oh no silly—what do you have on? Showing your belly—looking all wrong.

Eat more chicken—oh I don’t do that

Yes you do you bike riding brat.

Be lucky that I like—I could of been bad.

I have to be careful—cause mean words make you sad.

Moo moo moo moo moo moo—that is your gear.

Why you mooing at me—it’s all that I hear.

Let’s end this kinda nice—we all love our [name redacted].

God knows she’s a motormouth and can’t sit still! ❤️

Mr. Ryan

The poem ends with a heart symbol and Ryan’s signature.

In a separate note, Ryan signed a message to a student as “Your Biggest Fan.” Records do not clearly indicate whether the note was sent to the same student.

Treatment of Students

Additional complaints describe a pattern of behavior in which Ryan singled out students in ways that made them uncomfortable.

One student reported that Ryan told him he smelled like cat urine and required him to keep his backpack outside the classroom.

Other students reported being badgered to the point of tears, while some described favoritism in the classroom.

Administrative Concerns and Response

Administrators documented concerns not just about isolated incidents, but about a pattern of behavior across classrooms and schools.

Records show that Ryan was placed under restrictions regarding his interactions with certain students, including directives to avoid contact and limit his presence in areas where those students would be.

In internal communications, Ryan referred to some of the complaints and resulting restrictions as “attacks” and pushed back on the limitations placed on his interactions.

His personnel file includes dozens of complaints and documented concerns from students, parents, teachers and administrators.

Post-Resignation Sheriff’s Report

A report from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office documents that concerns involving Ryan continued to surface even after his resignation.

According to a Case Supplemental Report dated May 13, 2025, a school resource officer at Smokey Road Middle School was contacted by Principal David Demant regarding letters that had been distributed to students by Ryan after he had left the school system.

In the report, the officer wrote that Demant advised Ryan “had been let go from the school system due to allegations of touching a student earlier this year” and that there had been “previous allegations from another school.”

The report states that multiple notes written by Ryan were collected, including one addressed to a student that read in part:

“Oh man do I miss you brotha! Not many kids could make me laugh like you, at you and with you! … Please let Kimber know when/where I can come watch you play whatever sport you play. With mom permission, text me and let me know where to go… I will be there.”

The officer noted that six additional notes contained similar language expressing that Ryan missed students and encouraging continued contact.

The case was classified as “documentation” and marked “no further action.”

A Pattern, Not a Single Incident

Taken together, the records outline repeated concerns about professionalism, judgment and appropriate boundaries with students.

These were not isolated complaints. The documentation reflects multiple incidents across different classrooms, involving different students and reported by multiple sources — including escalation to law enforcement.

Ryan ultimately resigned from Coweta County Schools on March 31, 2025.

As Ryan now seeks elected office, the record provides voters with documented information about his recent professional conduct and raises questions about judgment, accountability and fitness for public leadership.

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