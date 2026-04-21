School Board Candidates Clash on Spending, Standards at Coweta Forum

Four candidates for the Coweta County Board of Education Distirict 1 at-large seat outlined competing priorities Monday night, with differences emerging around spending, academic performance, and transparency during a forum hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce and filmed by audio and video production students at the Central Educational Center.

The forum, moderated by Beth Neely of the Newnan Times-Herald, featured incumbent Larry Robertson and challengers April Arnold, Patricia “Patsy” Kline, and Deborah “Dee” Mack ahead of the May 19 nonpartisan election.

Background and experience

Candidates shared their personal and professional backgrounds throughout the forum as they explained why they are seeking office.

Arnold, a longtime Coweta resident, said she has experience homeschooling, public schooling, and advocating for special needs children. “I think that we can do better,” Arnold said. “I think we need to be a little bit more transparent with our money.”

Kline, who said she has lived in Coweta County for two years, shared a personal story about her upbringing and the loss of her father, tying it to her emphasis on parental involvement. “Parents must be involved at all times,” Kline said, adding that she wants to ensure students are prepared for college, trade school, or careers.

Mack, a longtime educator, highlighted her 43-year career in education, including work in Coweta County Schools. “I believe that all of our kids need and deserve a high quality education,” Mack said.

Robertson pointed to his tenure on the board since 2012 and his long ties to the school system. He said he is a product of Coweta County Schools and continues to volunteer in athletics at East Coweta High School, his alma mater and that of his wife and daughters. “I have a vested interest in this community and in this school system,” Robertson said.

Spending and transparency

Questions about budgeting and taxes drew some of the clearest contrasts among candidates.

Arnold raised concerns about spending decisions, including the district’s artificial turf, questioning why it was installed and why it is already being resurfaced. The turf issue has previously been examined in the Wilson-Ware report. After allegations of impropriety, an independent investigation found board members had been exonerated and that the controversy was a manufactured political scandal.

Kline also emphasized transparency and questioned budget increases. “We need to be more transparent,” Kline said. “I noticed that $19 million were added to our budget, but I can’t see any results.”

Robertson defended the board’s financial approach, including its decision to opt out of HB 581, the statewide floating homestead exemption law. “We chose to maintain local control of finances by opting out,” he said. He added that the district has not raised its millage rate in 43 years and lowered it last year.

Mack said her approach would center on collaboration and careful review. “We need to be able to address the challenges by working together,” she said.

Academic performance

All four candidates agreed academics are central, but differed in how they assessed current performance and next steps.

Kline criticized state and local rankings. “We are ranked 29, that’s not good enough,” she said. “We need to be ranked one.”

Mack focused on supporting educators. “If we continue to provide teachers with the tools that they need in order to mold and shape our students, then we could have a stronger foundation,” she said, also emphasizing teacher retention.

Robertson pointed to graduation rates and career pathways. “Coweta County graduation rates were 92.4%,” he said, noting that the state rate was 87.2%. He also highlighted the Central Educational Center as a model for career and technical education.

Arnold emphasized foundational skills. “There are basics that all students need,” she said, naming reading, writing, math, and civic duty.

Safety and priorities

School safety emerged as a shared priority.

Robertson highlighted measures including secure entryways, school resource officers, a bus tracking system, and potential weapons detection. “I believe in keeping kids safe on the bus from the time they’re picked up until the time they get back home,” he said.

Arnold and Kline also emphasized safety, with Kline calling for stronger enforcement of student conduct policies.

Closing statements

In closing statements, candidates summarized their priorities.

Robertson emphasized safety, literacy, and continued improvement, while encouraging voter participation.

Mack outlined three priorities: “improve student achievement, support teachers and strengthen community trust.”

Kline focused on “parental rights, academic excellence for every student, safe and orderly schools,” and respect for community input.

Arnold called for a return to “back to basics” and more deliberate decision-making, saying board members should approach each decision “as if each child was your own child.”

Early voting for the May 19 election begins April 27.

When the full recording of the debate is made available The Citizen will link it here