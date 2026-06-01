Congressman Brian Jack Hosts and Honors Service Academy Appointees at Columbus Clingstones Game

COLUMBUS, GA – Today, Congressman Brian Jack (GA-03) hosted and honored students that he appointed to the United States’ military service academies by organizing a Service Academy Night at the Columbus Clingstones minor league baseball game at Synovus Park. The game was ultimately rained out, but not before each appointee walked on the field to be individually recognized on the jumbotron.



Congressman Brian Jack said, “Tonight, I was honored to partner with the Columbus Clingstones and host a Service Academy Night at the ballpark for six of the outstanding students I appointed to our country’s military service academies. Sadly, the game was eventually rained out, but the fans were uplifted as each appointee walked on the field with their families to be individually recognized on the jumbotron for their patriotism. As we reflect this week on the costly sacrifices made to defend our freedom, we are inspired by these young men and women preparing to attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.”

Congressman Brian Jack joins students that he appointed to military service academies.

Six appointees attended the event with their families, representing communities across Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District:

United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

Mahika Kumar of Peachtree City

Addison Payne of Peachtree City

Colson Hoffman of Carrollton

United States Naval Academy in Annapolis:

Steven Marcet of Tyrone

Travonte Cheeks-Vines of West Point

United States Military Academy in West Point:

Matthew Archibald of Columbus

Congressman Brian Jack joins students that he appointed to military service academies.

Congressional nominations to service academies are steeped in tradition and history, with roots at the United States’ first service academy, West Point.

In 1843, Congress increased the size of each cadet class at the United States Military Academy to mirror the number of Representatives in the United States House of Representatives, which was then 223.

As a result, the 10th President of the United States, John Tyler, delegated the authority of nominations to the Secretary of War, who, in turn, sought nominations from Members of Congress.

The system has since expanded and reformed, but the spirit remains, as each year Members of Congress are authorized to nominate young men and women to the United States’ military service academies.

Congressman Jack represents Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of Muscogee County and all of Harris County. If Congressman Jack may be of service to you and your family, please visit jack.house.gov.