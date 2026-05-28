Peachtree City Inspiration Continues to Shape Award-Winning Georgia Author’s  Expanding Literary Journey

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Peachtree City Inspiration Continues to Shape Award-Winning Georgia Author’s  Expanding Literary Journey

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 186 | Comments 0

From Freedom Passage to The Glow Chronicles, The Peach Symphony, and independent  publishing, Christina Victoria reflects on the city that helped nurture her creative voice. 

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Award-winning Georgia author, publisher, and literary creative  Christina Victoria is reflecting on the role Peachtree City played in her creative journey as  her literary work and publishing platform continue to grow across Georgia. 

Christina first honored the city in her memoir, Freedom Passage: A Memoir in Letters,  through a chapter titled “Ode to PTC,” a heartfelt tribute to the peace and restoration she  experienced during a pivotal season of life. 

Peachtree City gave me more than a place to live. It gave me room to breathe, to reflect, and  to come home to myself.” 

Since releasing Freedom Passage, Christina’s literary voice has expanded into multiple  works exploring healing, affirmation, womanhood, and poetic storytelling. 

Her memoir, Freedom Passage: A Memoir in Letters, received the 2026 International Impact  Book Award for Outstanding Literary Achievement in Autobiography (Voice, Power &  Freedom). 

She later released The Glow Chronicles: 31 Days of Sassy & Sacred Affirmations, an uplifting  collection centered on emotional restoration, self-worth, and personal reflection. 

Most recently, Christina released The Peach Symphony, a cinematic poetry collection  exploring love, Southern memory, sensuality, lineage, and lyrical storytelling. The collection  was recently celebrated during an author showcase hosted by A Novel Idea at Roswell  Junction. 

Earlier this year, Christina was selected as Vice President of Membership for the Atlanta  Writers Club, helping support a literary community of over 1,600 writers across Georgia and beyond. 

She is also founder of Marion Alexander Press, an independent publishing imprint dedicated  to expanding literary access and uplifting emerging voices. 

On April 5, 2026, Marion Alexander Press released its first author project, J. Joy Jackson’s I  AM A SPEAKING SPIRIT: the Power and Responsibility of Spoken Alignment. Christina’s growing catalog, including Freedom Passage, The Glow Chronicles, and The  Peach Symphony, is now available locally through Story on the Square in downtown  McDonough, Georgia. 

“When I look back, I realize Peachtree City became part of my story,” Christina says. “It  offered a kind of stillness that helped me reflect, heal, and rediscover my creative voice.” 

Today, Christina continues building her literary footprint through authorship, publishing,  and community engagement, contributing to Georgia’s growing independent arts and  literary landscape. 

The Citizen

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