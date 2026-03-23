Fayetteville Authors Share Message of Peace Through New Book

A Fayetteville couple is turning their shared life experience into a message of hope, publishing a new book centered on faith, purpose, and service to others.

Nate and Lateisha Howard, longtime Fayetteville residents, recently released Peace Peace One Love: Be Inspired, a book they describe as a reflection of their journey and a call to help others find meaning in their own lives. The couple also connected with readers locally during a book-signing event March 21 at The Hummingbird Wine Bar and Market.

The Howards say the book represents “an unwavering commitment to helping others find peace, love and purpose,” shaped by both their personal experiences and their work in the community.

A life shaped by mentorship and service

Nate Howard, originally from St. Petersburg, Florida, has spent more than 25 years traveling across the country, building a career that blends entrepreneurship, mentorship, and ministry. A former trucking business owner, he said those years gave him a unique perspective on humanity, observing and connecting with people from all walks of life.

Today, he focuses on motivating and mentoring others, particularly young men, while continuing to serve in community and faith-based efforts. His work reflects a commitment to hard work, honesty, and faith.

A veteran’s commitment to leadership

Lateisha Howard brings a complementary path to their shared work. A U.S. Army veteran, she has spent more than 30 years in federal service and now serves in a leadership role supporting veterans across the country.

In addition to her government career, she is also an entrepreneur and real estate professional, managing four investment properties in Georgia and Florida. Her work reflects a focus on service through mentorship, outreach, and community involvement.

Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, she now lives in Fayetteville with her husband, where the couple continues their work in the community.

A shared mission

Married for 18 years, the Howards say their partnership is central to everything they do—from their professional lives to their work in the community.

Their book, Peace Peace One Love: Be Inspired, reflects what they describe as “an unwavering commitment to helping others find peace, love and purpose,” shaped by their experiences in business, military service, ministry, and everyday life.

As the couple continues to connect with readers locally and beyond, they say their goal remains simple—to inspire others to live with intention and to serve those around them. Their book is available on Amazon.