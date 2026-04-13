Friends and Neighbors Club Forms in Peachtree City

Ellie White-Stevens
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Friends and Neighbors Club Forms in Peachtree City

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 822 | Comments 0

Peachtree City, GA — A new social club dedicated to building friendships and welcoming newcomers is launching this month. The Peachtree City Friends and Neighbors Club, Inc. (PTC FAN Club) is open to adults (over 21) residing in Fayette and Coweta counties. The new club was created to fill the gap left by the Peachtree City chapter of the New Neighbors League Club (NNLC) that is disbanding at the end of this month when Carol Jensen-Linton retires after leading NNLC for the past 30 years.

The FAN Club, a 501(c)(7) not-for-profit social club that is 100% driven by volunteer efforts, emerged following months of planning that involved more than 25 NNLC members. Maintaining a wide range of social opportunities was a top priority. The club plans to continue offering a variety of events and activities to give members a breadth of options to connect, build friendships, and engage with the community.

One important change will be a streamlined approach to administration. By adopting modern member-services software, the club will automate tasks and lower the time required by volunteers to manage paperwork and bookkeeping functions.

“It is exciting to see the new club getting off the ground,” said Christine Keaten, volunteer admin for the FAN club. “NNLC , led by Carol Jensen-Linton for the past 30 years, has left us a beautiful legacy to carry forward. We will continue the long tradition of welcoming new people to the club with a smile.”

There is an annual fee of $45 to belong to the FAN Club which can cover up to two adults over 21 residing at the same address. To join, participants must agree to abide by the club rules and privacy policy. For more information, visit www.ptcfanclub.org

The Peachtree City Friends and Neighbors Club is a volunteer-led 501(c)(7) nonprofit social organization serving residents of Fayette and Coweta counties. The club offers a variety of social events, interest groups, and activities designed to help adults connect with others in the community, develop friendships, and enjoy shared experiences in a welcoming, inclusive, and politics-free environment.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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