Business of the Week: Michelle Handley Brings CFO-Level Insight to Local Businesses

Michelle Handley has spent nearly three decades working in accounting and finance, but today her focus is on helping local business owners solve problems—often at critical moments in their growth.

Based in Peachtree City, Handley works as a fractional chief financial officer, offering high-level financial guidance to small and mid-sized companies that may not need—or be able to afford—a full-time executive.

“I really enjoy digging into puzzles and problems and helping small and medium-sized business owners solve their puzzles,” Handley said.

Handley is affiliated with TechCXO, a firm that connects experienced executives with companies on a flexible basis. But her work is highly individualized, allowing her to build close, strategic relationships with each client.

A career built on experience

Handley has been an accountant for 28 years and has spent the past 13 years working at the executive level, including roles as both controller and CFO.

Her background spans corporate environments and fast-moving startups, including her time as CFO of what was then Pinewood Studios, now Trilith Studios.

That range of experience, she said, helps her step into a wide variety of business situations with confidence.

What a fractional CFO actually does

For many business owners, the idea of a “fractional CFO” is unfamiliar. Handley describes it simply: companies get access to her expertise on a part-time or project basis.

“It’s great for small businesses, because they can get someone with a lot of experience for a lot less money than a full-time staff member would cost them,” she said.

Some clients may need just a few hours a month to review financials, while others bring her in during transitions, such as leadership changes or periods of rapid growth.

“They get a fraction of me, a fraction of my full time, without at a fraction of the price,” Handley said.

Turning confusion into clarity

Much of Handley’s work begins when something isn’t working.

In one recent case, a company in the construction materials industry reached out after switching to new accounting software.

“They initially got in touch with me to help them learn how to use the software,” Handley said. “And then we realized, ‘Oops, we’ve got some issues with our reporting.’”

She worked with the company to clean up its books and prepare for tax filing, identifying errors along the way that ultimately saved the business money.

“They were able to file their taxes on time,” she said. “And they actually were able to save on taxes… because we were able to identify some duplicate revenue items that they didn’t need.”

A focus on growing businesses

Handley said she is especially drawn to companies that are evolving—whether they are startups, expanding operations, or simply outgrowing their current systems.

“I really got a taste for a startup arena,” she said. “I found that I loved the smaller business owner… companies going through transition or difficulty or just growing beyond doing their own books.”

Her role often goes beyond numbers, helping business owners think strategically once their financial data is clear and reliable.

Deep roots in the community

Handley has lived in Peachtree City since 1999 and has raised three daughters in Fayette County schools, giving her a long-standing connection to the community she now serves professionally.

Outside of her client work, she mentors entrepreneurs through Atlanta Tech Village, offering guidance to early-stage business owners during regular office hours.

She also stays involved with Georgia Tech, her alma mater, where she earned a degree in management with a certification in accounting before completing a master’s degree in accounting at Georgia State University.

At Georgia Tech, she serves as president of the Phi Mu house corporation, overseeing operations for the sorority’s residential facility.

“It actually is its own business in and of itself to run this house corporation,” Handley said.

Connecting with Handley

Business owners interested in working with Handley can connect with her through her professional profile, where they can schedule a brief introductory call or learn more about her background.

For companies looking for experienced financial guidance without committing to a full-time hire, Handley offers a practical solution—one built on decades of experience and a passion for helping businesses move forward with confidence.

To connect with Michelle Handley, visit: https://www.techcxo.com/partners/michelle-handley/