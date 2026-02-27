Business of the Week: Fun Spot America Atlanta Keeps the Fun Rolling Year-Round

Fun Spot America Atlanta has been a fixture in Fayetteville for decades, but Group Sales Executive Jennifer Martin said one of the park’s biggest challenges is still simple awareness — and reminding families and employers that the park is open year-round.

“We hear a lot of people think that we close at some point, like we shut down for the season, and we don’t,” Martin said.

Located at 1675 Ga. Hwy. 85 North in Fayetteville, the park operates on a model that makes it easy for families and mixed-age groups to attend together: admission and parking are free. Guests only pay for the attractions they plan to use through unlimited ride armbands.

“What you’re paying for is the unlimited ride arm band,” Martin said. “You only have to pay for the people who are going to ride the rides.”

That structure, she said, makes it especially appealing for grandparents, parents or teachers who may accompany a group but not participate in the attractions.

Big thrills — and more than a “kiddie park”

For older kids, teens and adult groups, Martin said Fun Spot’s biggest draws are the ArieForce One roller coaster, the three-story Samson go-kart track, bumper cars and laser tag — attractions that are typically included even on the park’s limited weekday schedule in spring and fall.

ArieForce One features a 146-foot first drop at an 83-degree angle and reaches speeds of 64 miles per hour, according to park information.

“For those days, it’s our ArieForce One big, giant roller coaster, Samson… bumper cars and laser tag,” Martin said.

While thrill rides attract teens and adults, the park also includes a toddler-focused section with smaller rides, a carousel and family-friendly attractions, making it accessible for a wide age range.

Still, Martin said she works to correct the misconception that Fun Spot is only for younger children.

“We want people to be aware that it’s here and all the opportunities that it has — and that we’re not a kiddie park,” she said.

A year-round indoor option

Beyond the coasters and go-karts, the park’s expansive indoor arcade is a major draw — particularly in winter or on rainy afternoons. With rows of classic and modern games, prize redemption counters and indoor attractions like bumper cars and laser tag, the arcade gives families a weather-proof entertainment option without having to leave Fayette County.

During the coldest months — especially January and February — the park shifts primarily to its indoor offerings, allowing guests to continue visiting even when temperatures drop.

Corporate events, reunions and large gatherings

Martin’s role focuses on group and corporate sales, and she said the park is equipped to handle events of significant size.

A covered pavilion can accommodate between 450 and 500 people, making it suitable for employee appreciation events, company outings and large family reunions.

“We can do big group events,” Martin said. “Corporate events, employee appreciation… we have a 200-person family reunion coming out this summer.”

Because the park does not charge admission, organizations can invite attendees who may not want to ride attractions without paying for entry.

The park offers food packages ranging from pizza-and-drink options to buffet-style catering with barbecue, burgers, carving stations and more. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available for adult guests.

In addition to large pavilions, Fun Spot includes smaller indoor party rooms used for birthday parties, sports banquets, award ceremonies and other gatherings.

Building awareness with local employers

Last Wednesday, the park hosted a corporate preview day designed to introduce area decision-makers to its group offerings. The event functioned like an open house, allowing employers to tour the park, enjoy lunch and sample attractions without pressure.

“It goes back to the awareness,” Martin said. “If I can get them out to do a site visit, then they’re like, ‘Oh, okay, I get it.’”

The goal, she said, is not just bookings — but visibility.

“We want the bookings, but for them just to be aware that it’s here and all the opportunities that it has.”

Fundraisers and overnight experiences

Fun Spot also offers fundraising opportunities through “Spirit Saturdays,” allowing schools and organizations to share custom flyers with supporters. Guests receive discounted ride access, and a portion of ticket sales goes back to the organization.

The park has also launched an overnight scouting program, allowing troops to tent camp on-site with structured activities, meals and ride time included.

“They tent camp in the park,” Martin said. “That Friday night they do bumper cars, laser tag in the arcade… and then pizza for dinner.”

The following morning includes breakfast, a behind-the-scenes tour and unlimited rides once the park opens.

For more information, visit www.funspotatlanta.com or call (770) 460-0079. For larger corporate groups, events and reunions, call Jennifer at 678-256-2247.