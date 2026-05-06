State Court Judge Candidates Debate Court Programs at Fayette Forum

After a recent visit to Austria, Prague, and the Dachau concentration camp, Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard said, “the difference between culture and beauty and human suffering and pain and fear and death, the difference might just be the leaders that we put into place.”

Incumbent Fayette County State Court Judge Jason B. Thompson and challenger Judge Nailah Grant McFarlane outlined differing views on court operations and accountability programs during the forum at Peachtree City Christian Church.

The May 5 event, sponsored by the Fayette Chamber and the Rotary Club of Peachtree City, featured opening and closing remarks from both candidates ahead of the May 19 nonpartisan election.

McFarlane, a municipal court judge, said she is running to bring changes to State Court, including addressing case backlogs and probation practices.

“Day one, we’re going to look at the caseload,” McFarlane said. “We are going to pull those cases that have been on the dock for five six years, and we are going to call them in so people can move on with their lives.”

She said her experience includes work as a prosecutor, trial attorney, solicitor, and civil litigator, along with service across multiple courts by designation.

“I have a true 360 degree experience to bring to our Fayette County State Court bench,” McFarlane said.

Thompson, who has served as State Court judge for 13 years, focused much of his remarks on accountability courts and alternative sentencing programs he said were developed during his tenure.

“In 2013 we did not have all the answers,” Thompson said. “What did we do if somebody had a substance use issue, mental health issue, or they’re suffering from PTSD? We have one tool. You know what the tool is? Jail.”

Thompson said he worked with prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers, and community leaders to establish Fayette County’s accountability court programs, including seeking grant funding and building partnerships to launch them.

“We got together and said, we can do better,” Thompson said. “We wanted to come up with our accountability court.”

He said those programs provide treatment, supervision, and support as an alternative to incarceration for eligible participants.

“We take folks and we surround them with resources for two years instead of incarceration, and we hold them accountable through treatment, testing, curfew,” Thompson said. “When they go through the program, the odds of them reoffending go from 70% to under 20%.”

Thompson also described the creation of a veterans treatment court, developed with input from the veteran community and local stakeholders.

“We went back to the drawing board and we said, let’s start the Veterans Treatment Court,” Thompson said.

McFarlane said accountability courts are necessary but questioned their accessibility and cost.

“The truth is, it is not accessible to all,” McFarlane said. “The truth is, there are people that would otherwise qualify, but for the fact that they can’t afford to be in the program.”

She said expanding participation and reducing costs would be a priority.

“We will look for resources so that people can not only enter the program, but receive the services that they need,” McFarlane said.

Thompson responded that financial barriers do not prevent participation in the programs.

“In our accountability courts, finances is never a barrier,” Thompson said. “We partner, we offer scholarships, we offer ways of everybody to come into the program.”

“My job is very simple,” Thompson said. “You treat everybody respectfully, and you follow the law.”