Fayette County Commission District 3 Candidates Outline Growth, Housing Priorities at Forum

Candidates for Fayette County Commission District 3 discussed growth, housing, transportation, and economic development during a Tuesday evening forum in Peachtree City.

The May 5 event, held at Peachtree City Christian Church and sponsored by the Fayette Chamber and the Rotary Club of Peachtree City, featured Republican candidates James Clifton and Phil Crane, along with Democrat Chandra Wright. Clifton and Crane are competing for the Republican nomination, while Wright will advance to the general election as a Democrat.

Clifton, an attorney, small business owner, and lifelong Fayette County resident, said his campaign is focused on preserving the county’s suburban character.

“We need measured growth that doesn’t over develop our county and take away our green space,” Clifton said. “We need to restrict high density housing that overloads our schools and roads.”

Wright, who holds a graduate degree in public policy and said she is prepared to serve full time on the commission, said her campaign centers on experience in policy, planning, and collaboration across agencies.

“Governing requires more than good intentions,” Wright said. “It requires knowing the parameters of this position and what a commissioner can and cannot do.”

Crane, a chiropractor whose family members operate small businesses in the community, said his focus is on long-term planning and decision-making.

“I will make smart, responsible decisions for the future, not just two years, not just four years, 10 to 20 years down the road,” Crane said.

Housing and growth

Housing drew some of the clearest contrasts among the candidates.

Wright said workforce housing is necessary to support teachers, first responders, and others who serve the community.

“Workforce housing is important to me,” Wright said. “They deserve it, and it can be beautiful, innovative housing that fits the quality of life we offer in Fayette County.”

Clifton said he opposes multifamily and high-density housing, instead emphasizing wages and supply.

“I will not, under any circumstances, allow high density housing while I’m county commissioner,” Clifton said.

Crane said housing diversity is important but questioned the government’s direct role in providing it.

“I don’t believe it’s government’s job to provide affordable or attainable housing,” Crane said.

He said the county can influence development through negotiations with builders and land-use decisions.

Economic development

All three candidates said economic development is important, but differed in approach.

Crane pointed to targeted industries as opportunities for growth.

“With the addition to US Soccer here, we have opened up the ability for sports medicine,” Crane said.

Wright said development should be guided by policy and coordinated with agencies to support long-term needs.

“Economic Development is absolutely crucial to ensuring that we will get the revenue that we need for the services and the resources that are required to keep our quality of life,” Wright said.

Clifton said growth should be carefully managed to preserve the county’s character.

“Growth just for the sake of growth, is not progress,” Clifton said.

Transportation

Candidates also addressed traffic concerns, particularly at highways 54/74.

“54/74 is bad and it’s not getting better,” Crane said. “No single person is going to fix 54/74, but a collaborative working relationship is how we’re going to get real results.”

Clifton said he supports improvements identified in the county’s comprehensive transportation plan.

“There are a lot of good initiatives that can reduce traffic, especially at intersections like Highway 54 and 74,” Clifton said.

Wright said solutions should include improving traffic flow, reducing the number of cars on the road, and coordinating with regional agencies.

“There are three things that will alleviate traffic: increasing the flow, making sure you get cars off of the street, and a bypass,” Wright said.

Candidates also discussed small business support and coordination with Atlanta Regional Airport Falcon Field, describing the airport as an economic driver for the county.

The District 3 race will be decided in the May 19 primary, with the Republican nominee advancing to face Wright in the general election.