Ask Margar-Etiquette about Helping with the Move

Dear Margar-etiquette,

My friend asked if I could help him move. He had a plan, but it wasn’t very efficient. I was there as a worker bee on his project, and I didn’t want to overstep. Is there etiquette around situations like this?

Holding Back

Dear Holding Back,

Like many etiquette questions, it’s less about rules and more about roles.

When you agree to help someone move, you’re stepping into a support position unless invited otherwise. It may not be the most glamorous role, especially when you can clearly see a better way to do things, but it is an important one. Moving is stressful, personal, and often a little chaotic, even with the best planning.

So what’s the expectation?

At its core: respect the fact that it’s their move.

Even if their system feels inefficient, it’s still their system. Offering unsolicited direction in that moment can land less like “help” and more like critique, especially when someone is already juggling logistics, timelines, and a bit of emotional fatigue.

That said, etiquette does not require you to check your brain at the door.

There’s a middle ground that tends to work beautifully:

Ask before advising

A simple, “Want a suggestion that might speed this up?” does two things: it shows you’re engaged, and it gives them control. If they say yes, you’re helpful. If they hesitate, you’ve respected the boundary without friction.

Offer help, not correction

There’s a big difference between “This isn’t efficient” and “I can start loading the heavier items first if that helps.” One critiques the plan; the other contributes to it.

Pick your moments

If something affects safety, cost, or significant time loss, it’s appropriate to be more direct. But for smaller inefficiencies, sometimes the kindest choice is to let them go.

Know your lane, but don’t shrink yourself

Being a “worker bee” doesn’t mean being invisible or voiceless. You’re there to contribute. You’re simply doing it in a way that doesn’t override the person leading the effort.

Honor the social contract

Helping someone move is never just about logistics. It’s an act of goodwill. On their side, the expectation is appreciation, often expressed through food, drinks, and a sincere thank-you. On your side, it’s showing up with a cooperative spirit, even when the process isn’t perfect.

If there’s a guiding principle here, it’s this: you are there to support the process, not run it. Because in moments like these, how you help matters just as much as the help itself.

Where manners meet real life,

Margar-etiquette